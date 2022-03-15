The Free Press
MANKATO — Minnesota State University officials have announced four finalists for the position of provost and senior vice president of academic affairs.
The finalists are:
• Laurie Couch, associate provost for undergraduate education and student success at Morehead State University in Morehead, Kentucky.
• Dennis Rome, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago.
• Lara Luetkehans, interim provost and vice president at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in Indiana, Pennsylvania.
• David Hood, associate provost for undergraduate education and founding dean at University College, Montclair State University in Montclair, New Jersey.
On-campus interviews with the finalists are slated next week. The public may attend open interview sessions. Couch’s session is 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, in Ostrander Auditorium; Rome’s is 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, in Ostrander; Luetkehans’ is 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24, in Ostrander; and Hood’s is 10 a.m. Friday, March 25, in Armstrong Hall 101.
Marilyn Wells served as MSU’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs from 2013 to 2020, before accepting the position as chancellor at Penn State Brandywine.
Since her departure, two administrators have held the position in an interim capacity. Matt Cecil served in the position from Jan. 13, 2020, to June 30, 2021. Brian Martensen has served in the position since July 1.
Zoom links to the open interviews are available at: admin.mnsu.edu/academic-affairs/office-of-the-provost/provost-search/search-process-and-timeline/finalist-open-forum-schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.