MANKATO — Minnesota State University's masking requirement has been lifted.
People are no longer required to wear protective face masks while they are indoors in public spaces on campus.
MSU President Edward S. Inch posted an announcement Monday saying the requirement was lifted because coronavirus positivity rates are declining on campus as well as in Minnesota.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists south-central Minnesota counties in the Mankato region as having low positivity rates.
Inch stressed that some people may decide to continue wearing masks on campus. "Regardless of county-level data, individuals may choose to continue wearing masks, and we should respect and support those choices," he stated.
People who should continue wearing masks on campus include those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, those who have tested positive for the virus and those who have been exposed to someone who recently tested positive for the virus.
Along with lifting the mask mandate, as of March 14 there will no longer be a proof of vaccination or testing requirement for MSU students living in residence halls or other designated activities.
MSU will continue to monitor its COVID-19 levels and to encourage its students and employees to receive vaccinations against the virus, Inch stated.
