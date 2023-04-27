MANKATO — Minnesota State University and Northland Community & Technical College are teaming up to ease the degree path for registered nurses.
The Maverick Advance Plan melds the associate of science in nursing degree from Northland and the completely online registered nurse baccalaureate completion degree from MSU.
Participating students at Northland will be provided with guidance and support from both institutions to ensure a smooth transfer path after graduating from Northland and going into the online MSU program.
"This unique partnership program provides a flexible way for nursing students to continue their education while also meeting a critical need for baccalaureate degree-educated nurses throughout Minnesota," MSU President Edward Inch said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.