A solar array above a Minnesota State University parking lot and panels covering the flat roofs of MSU buildings, including the expansive Memorial Library, might be the next step in making the purple-and-gold-adorned campus more green.
Financing issues, inflation and rising interest rates, though, have complicated the $8.9 million initiative, which includes $350,000 for 14 electric vehicle charging stations in addition to the solar arrays.
“It’s not the time right now,” said Vice President of Finance and Administration Rick Straka. “But we’ll continue to explore and try to find a way to ‘yes.’”
The idea first arose last fall.
“If it had been rolled out right then, it looked like it would have been a very viable project,” said Paul Corcoran, MSU’s assistant vice president of facilities management.
The solar arrays were to be a follow-up to a campus-wide energy efficiency effort four years earlier. That project, which replaced thousands of old-style lighting fixtures with LED, involved privately funded debt that is being repaid with utility bill savings over several years.
“Can we — using a similar financing path — make it feasible and do a similar solar project?” Straka said, describing the concept MSU examined last winter.
The answer was yes and no. The project could be done, but only with some upfront financial help to reduce the amount that needed to be borrowed.
University officials had seen similar projects authorized at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, at the University of Minnesota and at Winona State University.
MSU examined a range of project sizes from 1.2 megawatts to 4.9 megawatts of solar capacity. A feasible goal appeared to be 3.2 megawatts, enough to cover much of MSU’s power needs on sunny days.
The plan was to fund the project using a special financing mechanism created by the state of Minnesota in 2011 — the Guaranteed Energy Savings Program.
The program promotes investments in publicly owned buildings that reduce energy consumption — such as installing high-efficiency lighting, heating systems and insulated windows — and investments in renewable energy such as solar panels. The projects can be privately financed with borrowing repaid via the guaranteed savings in utility bills and maintenance costs.
MSU had already used the program in 2017 when retrofitting more than 22,000 light fixtures — indoors and out — with LED lights and boosting the efficiency of heating and cooling systems with enhancements to boilers, chillers and control systems.
The $8 million project brought more than $500,000 in rebates from Xcel Energy along with projected utility bill savings of about $423,000 a year.
“We were able to save between 15 and 18% on our electricity as well as our carbon footprint,” Straka said.
Since then, Winona State approved a $12.3 million initiative to install LED lighting and water-efficient restroom fixtures while also adding a large solar array, according to a story in Minnesota Energy News. Projected savings are approximately $685,000 annually, with carbon emissions cut by nearly 25%.
And the University of Minnesota has constructed nine solar arrays on its Twin Cities campuses as part of a program that placed panels above parking lots.
“In addition to sustainably producing energy, the carport design will keep vehicles in the lot cool from the heat of the sun in the summer and clear of snow in the winter,” according to an announcement by the U. “In total, around 2.4 million kilowatts of electricity are now produced on the Twin Cities campus each year — a great addition to the University of Minnesota’s renewable energy portfolio.”
MSU’s attempt to join Winona State and the U as solar-powered universities was delayed by one of the provisions of the Guaranteed Energy Savings Program — a requirement that the energy savings must be sufficient to pay off the initial construction borrowing within 20 years. MSU’s proposal would have required 22 or 23 years. So to meet the GES threshold, MSU needed about $4 million in advance funding with the rest of the $8.9 million project financed with debt.
Minnesota’s U.S. senators — Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar — agreed to sponsor a $4.1 million grant through the Senate’s member-directed spending process.
“It would have brought the payback down to 13, 14 years,” Corcoran said.
Along with rooftop panels, the original plan was to also install the solar arrays above parking Lots 1 and 2 — located on the land near Ellis Avenue that was once home to Gage Towers. As solar panel prices rose last spring, the project had to be scaled back to 2.4 megawatts, and the Lot 2 solar panels were dropped. Then in August, the senators notified MSU that the grant did not make the cut in the Senate Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development.
Corcoran said MSU isn’t giving up on the idea, working with the university system’s central office on alternative funding sources. He’s also keeping a close eye on the ever-changing costs of solar panels and rising interest rates.
“Everything is so volatile, it just makes it challenging to estimate the project,” Corcoran said of the cost projections.
But utility rates are also rising, Straka noted, which could offset some of the increased costs of a project to reduce reliance on outside electrical power.
One option for funding might be the wide-ranging spending bill narrowly passed in August by congressional Democrats that, along with lowering some prescription drug prices and expanding and modernizing the IRS, aims to boost green energy output.
“The Inflation Reduction Act, I’m looking closely at it,” Corcoran said.
