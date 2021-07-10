The world of organized competitive video game play — esports — is growing, with youth leagues, high school and collegiate teams popping up around the country. The Minnesota State University esports team is helping bring young people to this world through an upcoming two-day camp.
The new virtual camp is meant to inform youth about competitive esports, providing them with resources about teams and careers while working on their health and well-being as players.
“It’s all about showing kids there is a pipeline for competitive esports,” said Maverick esports head coach Jacquie Lamm.
More than 100 people have signed up for the camp so far, although registration is open until Monday. The July 15-16 camp is free and open to youth in sixth grade through college age.
Experts will offer advice and help attendees work on their skills.
“I’m excited to have an opportunity with the camp to get professional tips on how to get better, and also I’m excited to learn more about esports in general,” said Derek Utecht, a civil engineering student on the Maverick Rocket League team.
There will be a panel with mental health professionals and a physical therapist to discuss how to take care of yourself while gaming and how to communicate positively with other players. A common criticism of esports is that online gaming can be a toxic environment. Lamm said the Maverick esports program really focuses on building positive gaming environments because one negative person can bring a whole team down.
Other panels will introduce youth to competitive league, school and club esport teams that can help them prepare to play at the collegiate level. There’s also a panel on careers in esports.
The last day participants can play competitively in Rocket League and Call of Duty tournaments and get advice from experts in the field.
“The esports summer camp is an amazing opportunity to get ahead of the game,” said Tristan Pizel, a MSU student on the Maverick CS:GO team.
Lamm said she hopes the camp will show parents it’s OK for their kids to play esports and that there’s a competitive, safe environment they can play in.
Esports became a varsity program at MSU in spring of last year and the program is growing: a new training facility, equipped with colorful gaming computers and comfy chairs, opened last fall and a gaming learning community rolls out this fall for first-year students to connect with fellow gamers.
Maverick esports will have 10 competitive varsity teams this coming year, a jump from four the year prior.
The esports program has varsity teams competing with collegiate teams across the country in League of Legends, Overwatch, Rocket League and Fortnite, to name a few.
“It was a great chance to see something new grow and be part of that process, which most students don’t get to do,” said Noah Micke, a graduate student and member of the Maverick League of Legends team, about being on a team as the program got off the ground.
Competitive collegiate and youth esports are new industries and are growing quickly. There are 175 colleges and universities that are members of the National Association of Collegiate Esports and offer recognized varsity esports programs.
The Maverick team had about 17 varsity players last year and is planning to have 70 this fall. About 100 students are trying out for the 10 esports teams this month.
