MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s College of Allied Health and Nursing will be offering free dental, hearing and health services to active, reserve and retired military members Thursday in MSU’s Clinical Sciences Building.
During the Health for Heroes event, the public dental clinic — room 128 in the Clinical Sciences Building — will be offering free dental cleanings, exams, X-rays and fluoride treatments between 9-1 p.m. Call 507-389-2147 to book an appointment.
The Center for Communication Sciences and Disorders — room 115 in the Clinical Sciences Building — will be offering free hearing screenings 11-2 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. No appointments necessary.
Additional health and wellness resources, including nutrition information from the dietetics program, also will be available on a drop-in basis.
For more information, visit: https://ahn.mnsu.edu/about/upcoming-events/health-for-heroes/
