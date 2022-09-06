Despite having a master’s in computer science and working in the field with coworkers she admired, Christine Hodges felt like she didn’t belong.
“I wasn’t necessarily fulfilled in where I felt aligned,” she said. “It just didn’t feel like I was where I was supposed to be.”
Rather than ignoring her instincts, Hodges decided to trust the little voice in her head telling her it was time for a change.
Her desire to help people led her to find work in an assisted living facility. Although it was completely different from what she had ever done, Hodges felt right in her element.
“It was meant to be,” she said about her newfound career path.
So in April, Hodges went back to school to become a registered nurse. With already having a bachelor’s and a master’s under her belt, she was able to jump right into the four-year nursing curriculum at Rasmussen University.
To become an RN through Rasmussen, students are required to go through a certified nursing assistant or CNA program. Such programs, however, can be quite pricey.
“The cost of the course was $1,300,” Hodges said. “That was a substantial financial barrier for me because I work full time as a full-time student. That just wasn’t really anything I could afford to do.”
It wasn’t until she was introduced to the CNA courses being offered for free through Minnesota State University that she thought it was finally within her reach.
Thanks to the Next Generation Nursing Assistant initiative brought forth by Gov. Tim Walz at the beginning of the year, MSU has been able to provide free CNA courses since June.
The initiative aimed to alleviate the shortage of workers in the health care field since the COVID-19 pandemic started by training 1,000 students statewide at an accelerated rate.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development reported that CNAs are the sixth most in-demand job in the state with roughly 15,000 CNA positions available statewide.
By using the federal American Rescue Plan funds to cover the cost of everything, select CNA courses have been made free for those interested in entering the field.
Walz also announced last week that he will be expanding the initiative, allocating $2.4 million to continue offering free CNA courses throughout the state.
MSU got on board when Kara De La Fosse, director of the CNA program and assistant professor of nursing at MSU, joined the team.
As an RN nurse herself and watching the toll the pandemic took on her field, De La Fosse was one of the first to respond to Walz’s initiative and began teaching classes right away.
“People are exhausted by the pandemic and we’re having a hard time with retention and even finding faculty and staff,” she said. “I’ve been doing CNA for many, many years, and I just knew that I could train these students to be successful in the program as well as the workforce.”
The work she put in from the very start has gotten her recognized by Walz and the Office of Higher Education for stellar leadership. “I just wanted to help train these individuals to step into their needed roles,” she said of the accolades.
Impressed with the work De La Fosse and others alike have done, the governor decided to expand the initiative and funding to continue offering free CNA courses.
What brought De La Fosse to Mankato was the lack of establishments in the region offering the courses.
“I called the leadership team here at MSU and I asked, ‘Are you on board?’ and they said they didn’t really know anything about it,” she said. “I told them I have the model for success and I asked them to just please trust me.”
The trust MSU gave her was not misplaced.
“At the time, MSU told me they didn’t think they could fill a class like this with five or 10 students,” De La Fosse said. “Now we’re capping out at about 40 students per class. They’re all filled.”
The classes began in June and will continue throughout the year, with the next one starting this month.
Each class is four weeks long with a combination of online learning and in-person labs. After completion of the class, students take the national certification test and, once passed, can begin working.
“Students come in and at first they’re maybe a little reluctant and hesitant or insecure. But as we get towards the end of the program, we just see them flourish and they’re excelling in their skills and theory components,” De La Fosse said. “They begin talking about their new careers. There’s a sense of empowerment with this.”
Hodges used the same word to describe the past four weeks.
“It’s been a really, really powerful and empowering experience,” she said. “To be in the simulation lab, getting hands-on experience with others in your cohort and learning from professors at MSU, it’s really shown me more real-life scenarios.”
Hodges’ fellow classmate Abraham Pino fully agrees.
“I’m almost dumbfounded by what they allow us to have — these top-line lab mannequins that probably cost more than my house and carpet. They give you unrestricted access to it all,” he said. “Our professor is very concise and precise with what she teaches us so there’s no fluff in between. There’s no PowerPoint to sit through. It’s all hands-on. It’s very, very interactive.”
The 36-year-old EMT and nurse tech couldn’t recommend the class to others more.
“I’m more than confident, probably even before walking into this class, but now reassured, that what I do is appropriate,” he said.
