Encouraging students to take advantage of the considerable resources available to them in the Career Development Center at Minnesota State University is not unlike leading horses to water; there’s plenty available, but whether or not they’ll drink it is ultimately up to them.
CDC Director Pam Weller, an experienced career counselor with more than 25 years in the field, has aided countless college students in cracking open doors to their first jobs.
After two years of dealing with the uncertainties, challenges and innovations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, what’s different — and what’s the same — for young career-seekers? How exactly are twenty-somethings finding jobs these days? Which fields are hot? A conversation with Weller on these topics is enlightening.
Q: On average, how many students does your office serve? And how many staff members are in MSU’s CDC?
A: Enrollment at MSU in the past few years has ranged from 14,000 to 14,500 students. Generally speaking, 50% to 60% of enrolled students interact with our department in some way, shape or form on an annual basis. The Career Development Center has seven full-time staff, in addition to three graduate assistants and four to seven undergraduate student employees.
Our vision/stretch goal is to positively impact the career success of ALL our graduates, which we clearly cannot do on a one-to-one basis with each student. We define engagement in a number of ways: individual appointments, career-education presentations, career event attendance, use of our various career software programs (primarily Handshake, which deals exclusively in college hiring), 24/7 access to online career content and tools, interviewing on-campus and more.
Q: Do you begin seeing students early in their educational experiences or do they tend to come in more during their junior/senior years?
A: We work with and see students across their entire time at MSU, and our programs and services are specifically structured for that. The CDC provides job listings and assistance for current students searching for on- and off-campus jobs (including work study), career counseling and resources for those in the process of choosing or changing majors and programs for students seeking internships, post-graduation employment and/or graduate school planning.
Q: That’s really comprehensive. You’re giving students many options and resources.
A: MSU students are doing very well overall, as a result of their university education and what each brings to the table in terms of skills, knowledge, experience and personal characteristics. The most recent complete data we have is for the class of 2020, with 2,804 of 3,382, or 82.9%, of graduates responding. Of those, 94% were employed, and 90.1% were in jobs related to their majors.
Q: Tell me: How critical is it these days to have an up-to-date LinkedIn account with a professional-looking photo?
A: LinkedIn has become one of the best tools out there for job searching and networking. With almost 800 million users, 55 million companies and 24 million jobs, job-seekers can’t afford not to use LinkedIn (statistics from “Mind-Blowing LinkedIn Statistics and Facts,” 2022, kinsta.com). It is so important to keep your profile up-to-date even when you are not job searching, which not many do. You never know when a recruiter might see your profile and reach out to you about the job of your dreams!
And you don’t need to hire a professional photographer to get a photo that looks professional. Some key tips include using a recent photo that actually looks like you (be cautious with filters and photo-editing apps), making sure the image is clear, smiling, avoiding distracting backgrounds, wearing clothes that you would wear in the workplace, aiming for your face to take up about 60% of the frame, and keeping other people and pets out of the photo. LinkedIn actually has a photo tool that is helpful.
Q: We keep hearing the national unemployment rate is low and jobs are going begging. Is this true regionally, and across a wide range of industries and professions?
A: It really is. We interact often with employers looking to hire interns and entry-level graduates from a wide variety of majors, and even some employers who typically have an easy time with recruiting are struggling.
Q: In other words, is this actually a good time (maybe better than earlier in the pandemic) for recent grads to be on the job hunt?
A: In addition to what we see and hear from employers, we rely a lot on the annual Job Outlook survey from the National Association of Colleges and Employers. Their 2022 report projects a 30% increase in college hiring, with employers planning to hire 26.6% more grads from the class of 2022 than they did from the class of 2021. So yes, it is a good time.
Our own job and internship listings also bear this out. From Aug. 1 to Nov. 1 of 2021, our Handshake system saw an increase of 21,659 nationally posted jobs and internships, and an increase of 4,506 jobs and internships posted regionally—both more than a 100% increase. Last year we did not see as much of a dip due to the pandemic as we expected, but to see this much of an increase this year definitely surprised us.
A recent hiring trends report from the Collegiate Employment Research Institute at Michigan State University (another employer survey we review annually) indicated that college graduate hiring this year is at the highest it’s been since the 2008 recession.
But students should always be strategic about their job searches; just because the market looks good overall doesn’t mean employers are settling for lesser employees or that strong competition for jobs doesn’t exist.
Q: Speaking of being strategic, what are the most in-demand professions at present?
A: Healthcare and information technology, for sure. Also, agriculture and natural resources, engineering, finance and accounting services, construction, manufacturing, business services, retail trades and educational services. These areas have been the top industries/professions for quite awhile now. Educational services may be a bit of a surprise, but it does align with the job listing activity we’re seeing.
With all things related to technology, the pandemic has only increased demand, with so many functions and activities moving from in-person to online.
Q: What do you say to students whose primary concern is landing a good job?
A: We do see students who ask that question, or “What can I major in that will give me the highest salary?” And we talk that through, in addition to exploring their interests, values, identity, skills and other factors. Ultimately, the individual is the decision-maker and designer of their own life.
Q: Have your recommendations for virtual interviews evolved over the past 18 months? Or do you still suggest testing technology in advance, dressing professionally, checking for neutral backgrounds and minimizing noise distractions?
A: You hit the nail on the head with this one, although the importance of all those recommendations has increased substantially. Because technology is so widely and frequently in use, I think the expectation is higher. Lack of familiarity with these types of technology may be judged more harshly than in the past. But one perk to interviewing virtually is you can have a few notes handy for reference during the interview to help you respond to key questions.
Q: Is there anything else you’ve noticed in the past 18 months in how people are looking for jobs or what they should do differently? Or do all the basics still apply?
A: Everything about the job search is more remote than it has ever been. Hiring timelines seem to have slowed because recruiters are overwhelmed. With employers often hiring for a greater number of jobs with fewer people to do the work involved in the hiring process, candidates need to be more patient than in the past. If a prospective employer gives you a hiring timeline, that’s likely the most optimistic version; it may take two to three times longer.
Q: Finally, do 2022 job seekers have more flexibility in terms of salary expectations?
A: Perhaps. It’s always important to negotiate, regardless of the field or position level. You won’t always be successful, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth doing. Candidates in high-demand areas, like accounting, technology or engineering, always have more of an edge in negotiating.
And we are starting to see more signing bonuses, ranging from $3,000 to $6,000, for candidates in those high-demand fields.
