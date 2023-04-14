MANKATO — Normandale Community College students now have more flexible path to a baccalaureate nursing degree, thanks to the college's collaboration with Minnesota State University.
The community college in Bloomington is MSU's newest partner in the Maverick Advance Plan nursing program.
The partnership program provides a flexible way for nursing students to continue their education while also meeting the state's critical need for baccalaureate degree-educated nurses, an MSU press release stated. The MSU program is offered completely online.
Normandale students will be provided with guidance and support from both institutions. After they graduate with associate of science in nursing degrees from Normandale, they may be eligible for MSU's registered nurse baccalaureate program.
