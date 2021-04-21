MANKATO — Minnesota State University's Environmental Sustainability Organization invites members of the public to be part of an Earth Day campus cleanup event at 4 p.m. Thursday near the water fountain between the Centennial Student Union and the Memorial Library.
Organization members describe the activity as safe and sustainable. Participants should wear face masks and practice social distancing. Trash bags and gloves will be provided.
For more information, including how to sign up for the cleanup, visit Environmental Sustainability Organization’s Facebook page.
