MANKATO — While they warned about the dangers of alcohol, a panel of leaders also told Minnesota State University students not to hesitate to report an alcohol poisoning or sexual assault.
University and public safety officials gave speeches and answered student questions about the consequences of underage and unsafe alcohol consumption Wednesday afternoon in MSU’s Ostrander Auditorium.
“Alcohol can be used to have a good time,” said MSU assistant professor Thad Shunkwiler. “But there are far too many cases where that good time quickly turns tragic. It’s not somewhere else. It’s right here. We’ve had, over the years, students die on campus due directly to alcohol consumption. Let’s not make 2019-2020 another year for that statistic.”
Shunkwiler, whose expertise is in drug and alcohol use and mental health, gave students an overview of the short and long-term physical and mental health impacts of excessive alcohol.
“If you’re vomiting, it’s time to stop, and if your friend is passed out, it’s time to call 911,” he said.
Mankato Department of Public Safety officer Stephanie Wilkins walked students through what happens when police are called to an underage drinking party.
Wilkins said it’s in every party-goer’s best interest to cooperate.
“If you’re going to be cooperative that will go a long way,” she said.
Officers will not go away if no one answers the door. They will get a warrant to come inside if needed, according to the officer who patrols the MSU campus.
Officers will identify and give breathalyzer tests to everyone present.
Party-goers who are of legal age or abstaining from drinking can’t be charged just for attending a party with underage drinkers. But officers need to make sure they are not too drunk to care for themselves before they can let them leave, Wilkins said.
Underage drinkers are given a misdemeanor citation and can go home if they don’t need to go to detox. Party hosts of any age can be cited with a misdemeanor if they allow underage drinkers on their property.
Todd Coryell, a prosecutor with the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office, said the fine and court fees for an underage consumption ticket add up to $179 and recipients can chose to pay or contest it in court.
Corryell and university officials emphasized underage consumption tickets won’t be given out when authorities are called to an overdose or a sexual assault.
State law gives immunity in drinking overdose calls to both the 911 caller and to the person in need of medical help. Students could be required by their school to take an alcohol education course in those cases.
While there isn’t such an immunity law for sex assault reports, university representatives and Coryell said they don’t punish victims or witnesses for drinking.
“We want to encourage students to call for help when help is needed and not worry so much about ‘I’m going to get in trouble because I was drinking,’” said Linda Alvarez, director of MSU’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Title X.
Members of the panel also emphasized that sexual assault victims should not worry they will not be believed if they consumed alcohol.
“We will believe you. We’ll still listen to you. We’re going to support you no what the circumstances of the assault,” said Julia Hamann, with the committee Against Domestic Abuse.
The panel was organized by the Healthy Mavericks Alcohol and Drug Prevention Coalition.
The coalition was formed after MSU received a five-year federal grant in 2015 to work to reduce underage driving and marijuana use.
According to the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 54% of full-time college students ages 18 to 22 had drank alcohol in the last month and 35% had engaged in binge drinking at least once in the prior month.
