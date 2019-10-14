MANKATO — The idea of Indigenous People’s Day, held on October 14, originated in 1977, but it wouldn’t be until 1989 when South Dakota became the first state to officially designate that day.
For the four panelists at a forum at Minnesota State University Monday night, Indigenous People’s Day represents a resurgence of celebrating culture and reclaiming it, while at the same time recognizing the painful past. They said a big part of that comes down to education.
Steve Tamayo, a culture specialist who trains teachers for Omaha Public Schools, only knew five other native people growing up in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and they were all family. It wasn’t until 1978 when Congress passed a law restoring freedom of religion for Native American communities in the United States, and he’s devoted his life to ensuring the next generation of kids are able to connect with their heritage.
“We need to educate the next generation and empower them,” Tamayo said.
Moderator Megan Heutmaker, director of the American Indian Affairs department at MSU, was well aware of the fact that the history of her own people was downplayed in the public schools.
“Growing up, I remember learning in my geography classes that all my people were dead,” she said. “The education has been skewed for so long.”
The panel, organized by the Indigenous People’s Day Committee in Mankato, was a chance for the audience of 100 to ask questions and learn what the day means to them.
Megan Schnitker, of the Mahkato Revitalization Project, had older family members, including her parents, grandparents and uncles, with a wealth of knowledge on the stories, dances and traditions of the Lakota people. But it wasn’t until she was a young adult that she realized how valuable immersing herself in that culture was for her personal growth.
“It felt like indigenous wasn’t something I wanted to be,” Schnitker said. “But as I grew up and I got sober what helped me in my first years of sobriety was learning my culture and listening to my grandpa’s stories. Learning who I am and who I came from was incredibly powerful.”
For Schnitker, Indigenous People’s Day is a step towards acknowledging the importance of a history that has been ignored in mainstream history books and public school classrooms.
“Having cities and states recognizing Indigenous People’s Day is a small step towards getting the language and culture into the schools,” she said. “There’s power in learning where you’re from and where you come from.”
The resurgence of education as a tool to empower indigenous people is a far cry from when Tamayo’s mother and the rest of her siblings were sent to boarding school, where they were forced to abandon their language and culture. She left for the boarding school at the age of four. When she returned home as a teenager, there was nobody there. Her own parents had died.
Tamayo doesn’t mince words when it comes to that painful chapter of Native American history. It was a policy that followed a nearly 200-year campaign of killing and displacing the vast majority of indigenous people in the Midwest.
“We’re the survivors of the American Holocaust,” Tamayo said.
But the panelists were quick to point out the positive changes coming from the next generation of indigenous people. Vanessa Goodthunder was encouraged by her family from the Lower Sioux Community near Redwood Falls to go to college at the University of Minnesota, where the first American Indian Studies program was founded in the world.
She’s since returned to the Lower Sioux Community to launch a Dakota language program for kids from birth to 5-years-old.
“The importance to changing this day involves taking baby steps toward the de-colonialization of America,” she said.
Elizabeth Skye spoke about the difficulties of being a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe that straddles the South and North Dakota border while growing up hundreds of miles away in Sioux Falls.
As a college student at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, she said she was blessed to connect with people at the Native American cultural center there. She said a lot of indigenous people suffer from poor self-esteem.
“You have to have a good relationship with yourself, a lot of the trauma that indigenous people in urban settings face is lack of self-esteem,” Skye said. “I’m thankful to my mother for what she showed me from our culture to find my way through that tough road of wanting to know who I was.”
Tamayo said his fellow panelists are a testament to the positive resurgence of sharing their knowledge and teaching the next generation of kids.
“These young ladies up here took the time to go to school, they left their safety nests, their homelands,” he said. “They went to pursue higher education to better their lives and to better the lives of their communities.”
They point out that Indigenous People’s Day honors not just Native Americans, but the people beyond the borders of the United States, spanning every continent.
“It wasn’t until I was 18-years-old that I realized indigenous didn’t just mean Native American; it meant Inuit and those south of the border,” Skye said. “They’re just like us in that they had their traditions and land stripped from them. Their descendants are everywhere.”
