MANKATO — Nursing students who earn their associates degree at Minnesota North College in Hibbing will be able to transfer to a fully online RN baccalaureate completion program at Minnesota State University.
The partnership means students in the associate of science in nursing program at North College who participate in the Maverick Advance Plan will be provided with guidance from both institutions to ensure a seamless transfer to complete their degree online at MSU.
"There is a critical need for baccalaureate degree-educated nurses all across the state, and this partnership will contribute to addressing that need in northeastern Minnesota," MSU President Edward Inch said in a statement.
Minnesota North President Michael Raich said the partnership allows students to live and work in their communities while advancing their education.
