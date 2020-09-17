MANKATO — After premiering Wednesday, "Silent Sky" along with all other theater performances and rehearsals at Minnesota State University will be paused for two weeks.
MSU's Department of Theatre and Dance had three shows in various stages of production. "Silent Sky" was the first to open and was set to run through Sunday. It opened Wednesday.
While no students involved in "Silent Sky" tested positive for COVID-19, the decision to pause came after the university discovered evidence of spread among at least one other production in the works, said Matt Cecil, MSU's interim provost and senior vice president of academic affairs.
"We’ve been trying to be careful and monitor what’s going on there," he said. "For the safety of everyone involved, we just decided we’d pause everything in theater."
The pause doesn't impact any other current operations or classes on campus. Cecil likened the theater decision to when the university closed athletic facilities for 10 days after evidence of spread starting in late August.
"We saw some evidence that things had started to happen there in theater, and we took this pause to push things back a couple of weeks,” he said.
MSU's COVID dashboard showed 44 students with active cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. There were 129 active cases on campus as of two weeks ago.
Cecil noted the downward trend but said the university leaders know how quickly the situation can change. Winona State University is approaching the end of a 14-day campuswide quarantine continuing through Monday, which came in response to rising cases.
Young adults account for more confirmed COVID cases than any other age group, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The breakdown in Blue Earth County is no different, with state health officials at times pointing out Mankato as one of the places where young people are spreading the coronavirus.
Andreas Theatre's capacity was limited to 25% for Wednesday's show. Patrons had to wear masks while in the building and performers wore them during the play.
Theater and dance productions and rehearsals could resume again once the two-week pause ends. Rising cases, however, could extend the pause.
Make-up dates or cancellations will be announced at a later time. Ticket holders are advised to contact the box office at 507-389-6661 for refund information.
