MANKATO — Minnesota State University is ready to celebrate Women’s History Month in March with a series of free virtual events examining gender and cultural issues.
The MSU Women’s Center is putting on four events starting Monday that grew out of partnerships with other departments and community projects, said Liz Steinborn-Gourley, the center’s director.
“We use this month because people are drawn to it, to really put some of these everyday issues forward,” she said.
The series kicks off with a discussion on online applications. “DIY App Design” runs from 12-2 p.m. March 1 and is sponsored by LaunchMN Southwest, Minnesota State’s B507, and the College of Business Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Steinborn-Gourley said the aim is to encourage women to enter the traditionally male-dominated field of software design and to think about applications that women may want but haven’t been invented yet.
For more information, go to tinyurl.com/DIYAppMSU.
A public discussion on the book “Veiled Superheroes: Islam, Feminism, and Popular Culture” is set from 4-5:30 March 24. Author Sophia Rose Arjana, a professor of religious studies at Western Kentucky University, examines how Muslim superheroes have been presented in Western media over the years and discusses how feminism and political discourse is impacting those portrayals today.
The discussion will be led by Yalda Hamidi, a professor within MSU’s Department of Women’s Studies.
For more information, go to tinyurl.com/ax376v44.
Also on March 24 is a comedy show put on by Asian American Affairs at MSU. The FAWK (Funny Asian Women Collective) show is set for 5-6:30 p.m.
For more information, go to tinyurl.com/FAWKMSU.
The last event on March 30 is “Femicide in Latin America,” an examination of gender violence through an international lens. The event is set for 5-6:30 p.m. and will be led by Latinx Affairs at MSU.
For more information, go to tinyurl.com/FemicideMSU.
