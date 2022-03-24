It was quite the scene at the Embassy Suites in Loveland, Colorado, at the NCAA Tournament’s West Regional last season.
Four hockey teams, and the parents of almost all those players, staying in the same hotel.
So close, but yet so far.
Due to the strict COVID-19 protocols that were in place, parents couldn’t even get within 6 feet of their own children, let alone give them a hug. Any player testing positive for the virus meant their respective team was likely to be out of the NCAA Tournament, so the stakes were just too high. Nothing could be left to chance.
“It was pretty much on lockdown,” said Eric Aamodt, father of Minnesota State University defenseman Wyatt Aamodt. “The only time we saw him was after they won the second game, and we were back in the hotel (lobby) and they came marching in. Then they went right up to their rooms … that was about it. It was weird.”
It’s been a much different experience at the East Regional and throughout this college hockey season. The virus still caused postponements and cancellations for teams, especially during the winter spike in cases, but protocols are now much less strict.
Parents who made it to Albany could give their kids that hug after MSU opened the tournament Thursday with a win over Harvard.
For Mike and Amy McNeely, parents of fifth-year senior defenseman Jack McNeely, that kind of access to their son has meant a lot and they’ve made the most of it.
The McNeelys, who live in Lakeville, have been to every MSU home game this season and also made all but a few of the road trips.
For each home series, they’ve elected to get a hotel room in Mankato both Friday and Saturday nights instead of driving back to Lakeville, which gives them ample time to see Jack throughout the weekend.
“We’re not even that far away, but it’s just part of the enjoyment,” Amy said. “This fifth year is just such a gift.”
Added Mike: “We’ve enjoyed it to the max. It’s been awesome.”
The best moment for the McNeelys this season, and possibly the best in all their years watching Jack, came Saturday in MSU’s wild CCHA championship game victory over Bemidji State.
Jack scored the game-winning goal in overtime after a delay of about an hour. The initial game-winning goal was disallowed, giving McNeely a chance to play hero after it was restarted.
It was only McNeely’s eighth career goal in 171 games at MSU, as he’s almost exclusively worked as a defensive defenseman.
“It doesn’t happen that often,” Amy said of Jack scoring. “It was surreal. It was so awesome.”
Added Mike: “He’s the consummate team guy. It was nice to see him get a little glory himself.”
This time of year is always very stressful for Wendy Sandelin, mother of MSU forward Ryan Sandelin.
While Ryan played his game in Albany Thursday, his dad, Scott, couldn’t be there, as he’s coaching Minnesota-Duluth at the regional in Loveland.
Scott’s Bulldogs took down Michigan Tech 3-0 just hours after the Mavericks beat Harvard, making it a 2-0 day for the Sandelins.
Wendy has enjoyed the more normal experience for both her husband and son this season, but not being able to watch Ryan in person wasn’t unprecedented, as he played two years of junior hockey in British Columbia, Canada, prior to playing for MSU.
Wendy has had all the hockey she can handle as things have returned to normal this year, with her daughter playing high school hockey for Proctor/Hermantown and Ryan playing all the way down in Mankato.
“Many times I would go down and back to Mankato for a Saturday game,” Wendy said with a laugh. “Mondays are like the one day where no one really has any hockey going on.”
The most exciting part of it all has been MSU’s play, and they’re now one win away from returning to the Frozen Four.
Eric Aamodt has gotten to know many of the MSU players personally. He and his wife, Shawn, host them at their home each summer during the Fourth of July weekend when the players have a break from summer workouts.
“It’s been nothing but a total pleasure getting to know those guys over the last four years,” he said. “I think they all care about each other and they all care about the team … That’s showing right now.”
There were about 15 players at the Aamodts this summer, so Eric was able to get quite a bit of perspective about the players’ expectations coming into the season.
He said he felt a confidence with the group all those months ago that he’s seen in their play this season.
“The motto since the summer when we were sitting around the campfire (was), we want to win the first two (against Massachusetts) and we want to win the last two in Boston,” Eric said. “That’s the goal.”
