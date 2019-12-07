Even as other universities in the state watch enrollments fall and severe budget problems arise, Minnesota State University is preparing to grow.
“It will,” MSU President Richard Davenport said. “It will grow, and there’s no question about it.”
The university’s agenda includes new on-campus housing on MSU’s south side, a renewed fundraising push for a new home for the College of Business, a new football/lacrosse stadium to replace the crumbling Blakeslee Field ...
Davenport’s optimism comes at a time when other public universities in Minnesota are announcing faculty and staff layoffs to stem a tide of red ink produced by several years of enrollment declines. The University of Minnesota-Duluth was the latest, announcing on Wednesday that more than $5 million in spending cuts would necessitate layoffs for 29 faculty and staff, along with 13 teaching assistants.
UMD administrators said the actions were needed in the face of recurring budget shortfalls caused by declining enrollment and rising costs, according to Minnesota Public Radio News.
In late September, eight faculty members at St. Cloud State University received pink slips, effective at the end of the school year, because of a 6.4% drop in students attending what was once the second-largest public university in Minnesota.
Those enrollment declines are not new. Since 2010, three of the four largest schools in the system have seen the size of their student bodies fall precipitously — 25.6% for SCSU, 15.3% for Minnesota State University-Moorhead and 10.1% for Winona State University. MSU’s headcount was virtually stable.
“So they’re all really struggling to keep their students,” Davenport said.
By any of the various methods of tabulating the total number of students at a university, MSU is now the second largest traditional university in the state behind the University of Minnesota.
“What we call ‘the other great university,’” Davenport said.
Casting the U as MSU’s top competitor for students, he noted plans at the 51,000-student Twin Cities campus to become even larger.
“They’re building new residence halls, they’re buying land, they’re preparing to grow dramatically,” Davenport said, adding that the U is planning to boost its freshman class by 900. “Well, that comes right at us.”
President since 2002, Davenport said MSU is employing multiple strategies to maintain and grow enrollment — and to slow increases in operating expenses — to avoid the sorts of difficult decisions affecting other state universities across Minnesota and the nation.
Public relations, marketing and advertising continue to be a major focus by MSU. In fact, recently purchased “wraps” on Twin Cities light rail transit trains advertise the Mankato school multiple times daily as the trains roll through the U’s campus.
Attracting recent high school graduates and college students looking to transfer is part of the key to enrollment growth, but so is limiting the number of MSU students who leave before graduation.
“It’s not just getting them in the front door, it’s keeping them there,” Davenport said.
If MSU’s retention rate had been just 10% better in recent years, the school would have 18,000 to 19,000 students this fall rather than 14,297. Improvements to student-advising are part of the proposed solution to keeping students from dropping out, as is the systemwide initiative to eliminate the achievement gap between Caucasian students and students of color — a gap of 10-15% in graduation rates.
Solving the achievement gap will only become more critical during the next decade because there is projected to be a 70% increase in the number of students of color graduating from Minnesota high schools compared to a 1% increase in white students.
“No institution will be unaffected by those demographic changes,” Davenport said.
Another tactic for retaining students is ensuring they have access to on-campus housing if they want it. Unlike college students of previous generations, juniors and seniors aren’t itching to get out of residence halls and into rental homes or private apartments, he said.
“Today, that’s not the case at all. Today, students don’t want to leave the dorm. They love the dorm. We have to kick them out.”
Evidence of that desire to live on campus includes the need for MSU to lease housing from private apartment complexes along Stadium Road for about 350 students because dorms are at capacity.
Working with the MSU Foundation, which owns 13 acres of land near the observatory on the southern side of the campus, MSU intends to build new residential housing on about 11 of those acres. One possibility is a Greek row of fraternity and sorority houses.
Another planned change is to concentrate like-minded students in certain dorms if that appeals to them, said Davenport, who used biology majors as an example.
“If you agree, we’re going to put you on a residence hall floor with all biology students, so you can learn together.”
The university is also improving its course scheduling to guarantee students can take classes they need when they need them, along with implementing strategies to ensure that students don’t become discouraged by taking the most rigorous classes in their area of study before they’re prepared to succeed.
MSU is rethinking its organizational structure, as well, to better showcase some of the school’s top programs.
“It’s a debate that’s going to go on for another year,” Davenport said, adding that the process might also result in suspending some of the 135 degree programs that current students are showing little interest in.
“About 80% of our students enroll in 20% of our programs,” he said.
Some of the highest demand programs could grow more quickly, and overall enrollment with them, if more professors were available to teach in those specialized areas. Examples include biomedical fields, engineering, technology, agriculture and cybersecurity.
“We can’t get enough faculty,” Davenport said. “If we could, our enrollment would soar.”
One potential route to becoming more attractive to business faculty is a proposed new building to house MSU’s College of Business. MSU revealed plans in 2006 to raise tens of millions of dollars through private fundraising with that new building as the centerpiece of the capital campaign.
Thirteen years later, Davenport called it a “failure” that the project hasn’t happened. He said he decided to step down from his position on the board of directors of Greater Mankato Growth largely to free up time for a renewed effort to fundraise for the new home for the College of Business.
While a nearly $100 million project to replace Armstrong Hall, along with related remodeling projects, is his first priority, Davenport also revealed a three-pronged effort to replace 57-year-old Blakeslee Stadium — something he expects to cost at least $30 million.
“I’m looking for state support for about a third, looking for private support for a third, and the rest will come from the university (reserve fund),” he said. “... It’s doable.”
The portion from the state will not come via the traditional route — getting on the list of state university requests for legislative bonding proceeds. Instead, the dollars will be sought from a portion of the bonding legislation covering amateur sports facilities with the rationale the stadium is a venue for variety of college and high school sports and other activities.
“It’s a regional stadium,” he said. “... And when we build that new one, we’re going to design it for lacrosse.”
Davenport said his optimistic outlook for MSU is realistic, not Pollyannaish.
“We have our problems, we have our controversies, we have our challenges,” he said. “But I think we’re in the best situation of any university in the state — except for the University of Minnesota. They have a lot of money.”
