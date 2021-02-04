MANKATO — Five finalists have been named in the search for the next president of Minnesota State University. The candidates are all from out of state.
The finalists to replace retiring President Richard Davenport will participate in virtual campus visits next week. Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Chancellor Devinder Malhotra will recommend a candidate to the system's board of trustees. The board is expected to consider the recommendation on March 17.
The finalists are:
Sandra Haynes, chancellor of Washington State University Tri Cities since 2018. Previously, she served Metropolitan State University of Denver in leadership roles including deputy provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Edward Inch, provost and vice president of academic affairs at California State University, East Bay since 2016. He previously was at California State University, Sacramento as a dean, at Capital University in Ohio as provost and vice president for academic affairs and at Pacific Lutheran University as a dean and department chair.
John Jasinski, president of Northwest Missouri State University since 2009. He previously was executive vice president, chief academic and operating officer at Northwood University in Michigan and before that worked in consulting and at Northwest Missouri State University.
Debra Larson, provost and vice president of academic affairs at California State University, Chico since 2017. She also is president of the Chico State Enterprises research organization. Previously she was a dean at California Polytechnic State University and held multiple roles at Northern Arizona University.
Mrinal Mugdh Varma, provost and senior vice chancellor at Auburn University at Montgomery since 2017. He previously was associate vice president for academic affairs and deputy chief academic officer at University of Houston — Clear Lake, director of institutional research and planning at the University of Texas at Brownsville, and director of institutional research at State University of New York Empire State College.
Each candidate is scheduled for a daylong series of 10 online meetings with students, faculty, staff, union leaders, top administrators, the MSU Foundation's board, and the broader community. Two sessions for each candidate are open to public viewing — one with the "campus community" and another with area residents.
Varma and Haynes are on tap for Monday, followed by Jasinski and Larson on Tuesday and Inch on Wednesday.
For more details and links to the open meetings, go to https://mankato.mnsu.edu/presidential-search/.
The finalists were recommended by a search advisory committee comprised of students, faculty, staff, and community leaders, and chaired by St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker.
The next president will take the helm on or around July 1. Davenport, who has led MSU since 2002, is retiring on June 30.
