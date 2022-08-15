MANKATO — Although Minnesota State University’s overall enrollment isn’t back up to pre-pandemic levels, the incoming class is on track to be 10% bigger than last year’s.
MSU President Edward Inch shared the figure while outlining his vision for the 2022-2023 academic year in a convocation address to faculty Monday. His remarks came a week before fall semester classes begin on Aug. 22.
While describing the 10% increase as “outstanding,” Inch also brought up ongoing challenges including overall enrollment being down about 3% compared to pre-pandemic levels.
“This tells me we have work to do,” he said. “The pandemic and separation from one another did not help, especially when building solid and meaningful relationships is at the core of our success.”
Last year's total enrollment was 14,546. MSU didn't release preliminary enrollment numbers for 2022-2023 Monday — official numbers are reported after the 30th day of classes.
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the university, like so many others across the country, to rely on online learning models more than ever over the last two academic years. Online learning is valuable and should be used, Inch acknowledged, but he said he answers "no" when people ask him if MSU plans to go completely online.
“It (online learning) will help us in many ways,” he said. “But it does not substitute for the connections that we create or how we deliver the best instruction possible.”
Fewer transfers and graduate students contributed to the enrollment decline since the pandemic began. MSU’s latest strategic plan, Destination 2030, focuses in part on this issue, looking into how the university can create a “gravitational pull."
The plan has two guiding questions: What makes the campus a first-choice destination? And what destination does MSU aspire to be?
If last year was about researching and understanding what the plan should be, Inch said, this year is about putting the plans to digital paper.
Being that “gravitational” university for all kinds of students, Inch said afterward, means having the programs, the outreach and the staff in place to draw people to Mankato and equip them for regional and global workforces. This work involves understanding what issues modern students want to grapple with after graduation.
“You ask this generation of students, it’s about climate, it’s about equity, it’s about having a voice in the future of the political landscape,” Inch said.
The university will host candidate forums ahead of November elections, undertake a climate survey, and further its work to make the campus an equitable, inclusive and welcoming place. MSU leaders are partnering with student leaders on at least the latter two initiatives.
Provost and and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs David Hood, in his first convocation address since coming to MSU in July from Montclair State, brought up equity when sharing his reasons for accepting the position. He first thanked the search committee, Inch and other university leaders for selecting him and supporting him.
“It is equally important that each of you realize that I also selected you,” he said. “I selected you not only because of the opportunity, but because of the university’s stated core values, its demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and to your unwavering commitment to teaching and learning.”
Hood also emphasized the importance of creating meaningful relationships in education. For current and incoming students, MSU plans to deploy new advising and support tools to help them complete their degrees. Mav Reconnect and other outreach and reentry programs, meanwhile, will try to bring back students who dropped out in recent years.
Despite striking a hopeful tone overall, Inch did point out MSU is starting the year on tough budgetary ground.
The Minnesota Legislature didn’t pass a bonding bill or supplemental appropriations requested by the Minnesota State academic system for a tuition freeze. Inch said the flat state funding will led to a halt on the Armstrong Hall replacement project and a 3.5% increase in student tuition.
“For some, it represents a difficult decision of whether or not they can remain in school,” Inch said.
The university distributed a record $172 million in financial aid last year, including federal and state funds, emergency relief and institutional support. It made a difference, Inch said, thanking donors and the foundation board members for their generosity in supporting emergency and retention grants to students who needed it.
MSU will continue to work on more private fundraising to continue offering the grants to students.
