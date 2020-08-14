MANKATO — Minnesota State University President Richard Davenport announced today that he will retire at the conclusion of the academic year.
His retirement, effective June 30, will be in his 19th year as MSU's president.
Davenport, the 12th president in the university's 152-year history, was appointed president by the Minnesota State system's board of trustees in 2002.
Davenport's tenure as president is longer than any other currently serving president at any Minnesota college or university.
Davenport began his university career at Iowa State University in 1970 and continued there for seven years until his appointment in the former Minnesota state university system.
Prior to joining MSU, Davenport served as provost and senior vice president for academic and student affairs at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
