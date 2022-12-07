In September, an Iranian women’s resistance began, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.
Yalda Hamidi, assistant professor of gender and women’s studies at Minnesota State University, has committed herself to spreading awareness of the ongoing resistance, which hits closer to home than most would think.
“The message of women advocating for their bodies to be out of the hands of a state has become a universal message and is really not something exotic or unheard of in Mankato,” she said. “In Mankato and across the U.S., we have heard of women’s reproductive justice. The type of activism is different, but I believe, globally, what all of us are trying to do is provide a safe space for women to make decisions for their bodies.”
Amini was a Kurdish woman who, on Sept. 16, died in police custody. She was arrested by the morality police in Tehran for wearing a hijab improperly.
The United Nations reported that the 22-year-old, whose Kurdish name is Jhina, “fell into a coma shortly after collapsing at a detention center, and died three days later, officially of a heart attack.”
Her family, however, says she was beaten by police and accuses Iranian authorities of covering up their actions that led to her death.
In light of the news, thousands took to the streets in a number of cities across Iran in protest of Amini’s death. Those protests were echoed in other cities around the world, including in downtown Minneapolis.
“People needed to explode and show the rage and anger toward the government and how it oppresses women, ethnic minorities, religious minorities and political dissidents,” Hamidi said.
While Amini’s gender played a role in the discrimination she faced, her arrest was intersectional.
Kurds, an Iranian ethnic group, are a religious and ethnic minority in Iran, Iraq, Syria and Turkey. They represent the largest non-Arab ethnic minority in Iran.
Amini came from a community that has dealt with police and state brutality for the past four decades.
Her death was simply the last straw.
As an Iranian herself, Hamidi knows of the prominent community of Iranian people that have lived in Mankato during different periods of time.
“We are, right now, part of the community in Mankato,” she said. “In this town, we have so many intersectional identities. We have international students, and we have communities across racial and ethnic lines. So it’s knowing about a group of people in our community because it’s very relevant.”
An estimated 3,000-4,000 Iranian people live in Minnesota, according to Parham Alaei of the Minnesota Committee in Support of a Democratic Iran.
In her efforts to advocate for them, Hamidi was recently featured on a Ms. Magazine podcast to speak about the resistance.
Ms. Magazine, often referred to as Ms., has an audience of more than 100,000 readers and is the first national American feminist magazine. It was co-founded in 1971 by journalist and social/political activist Gloria Steinem.
“What I’m trying to do is make the voices of Iranian people who are dealing with police brutality and the government’s repression heard across any media and classroom that I can,” she said. “It was really an honor to join the podcast because, afterwards, I started receiving emails of solidarity and help from all over America. The outpouring of love in my mailbox was a very, very heartwarming experience.”
Hamidi has even been made aware of community members who are willing to open their homes and welcome new Iranian international students to the U.S. when they arrive at MSU.
“I don’t know how to tell you how I feel about the love that we share in this community. This is something that I’m very, deeply grateful for,” she said. “We have so many international students and we can rely on the community to continue to support these students on campus and out in the community.”
Karon Jolna, program director and editor of Ms. Classroom at Ms. Magazine, said she was thrilled to have had Hamidi on the podcast.
“It’s doing that important work. She not only knows it as a researcher, but it’s also her. She’s from Iran,” she said. “She really brings to the table that deeper perspective to be able to see it in a broader sense. There’s not just one monolithic women’s movement, so she just brings that complexity and nuance to the picture, which makes all the difference.”
Hamidi was introduced to Michele Goodwin, Ms. Magazine’s “On the Issues” podcast editor and producer, and the two instantly clicked.
“We needed her voice and we’re looking for other marginalized voices of feminists in Iran,” Jolna said. “She’s helping us bring other voices to this.”
The podcast episode, titled “Women, Life, Freedom: The Iranian Feminist Revolution,” explores the largest civil rights movement in Iran since the 1979 revolution.
“I wanted people to know about the bravery and the resistance of Iranian people, especially Iranian women,” Hamidi said. “They are coming out against it all, knowing the fact that they could be arrested, killed, tortured and raped, but are still not giving up on their rights for bodily autonomy.”
