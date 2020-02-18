MANKATO — A Minnesota State University philosophy professor will discuss how racial justice is being affected by the country's changing economy 4 p.m. Thursday in Morris Hall 102 on the college's campus.
Joshua Preiss' lecture "Racial Justice in a Winner-Take-All Economy," is part of MSU's Philosophy Colloquium and is open to the public.
His presentation will focus on the how economy trends may influence racial equality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.