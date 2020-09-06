Professor Julie Kerr-Berry was talking about Jackie Robinson, Misty Copeland and the flawed concept of meritocracy to students a few feet away in a Minnesota State University classroom.
At the same time, she was lecturing to students across town, to a student in another state, and to one half a world away.
It’s a COVID-19 juggling act that instructors throughout the campus are performing every day this semester as the university strives to return to the tradition of in-person learning while dealing with the reality of a health crisis that prohibits packed classrooms.
With a few minor glitches, the senior-level History of Dance course appeared to be running smoothly in its second week even though it was Kerr-Berry’s first effort at teaching with online-learning technology.
“It is smooth but it is challenging because I have people in Japan, I have people exposed to COVID self-quarantining, and I have another in another state who is active-COVID,” Kerr-Berry said.
It would be more comfortable to be teaching the way she has for more than three decades — face to face with all students in a single classroom or dance studio.
Alternatively, it would be less complicated, given that some students simply can’t be in that classroom or studio, to teach everybody online.
Kerr-Berry, though, sees the hybrid model as the best option in difficult times. While not every student can be in the classroom, at least some of them can, at least some of the time. And that’s a huge relief for professors and students alike.
Kerr-Berry was on sabbatical last spring when the pandemic shut down MSU and pretty much every other school in America — scattering students to their apartments or to their parents’ homes as they finished the semester with online classes. She’s glad to be back.
“And they are too. They are so happy to be back.”
Near and far
For healthy, nonquarantined students in History of Dance, it’s an every-other-day schedule. One day, half are in the classroom and the other half are participating via Zoom. The next day, they swap places. It’s a necessity to ensure the masked students in the classroom on the first floor of the Earley Center for the Performing Arts can be spaced far enough apart to reduce the likelihood of spreading the coronavirus.
Quarantined students and those with underlying health problems, of course, skip the in-person days completely.
For the instructor, the challenge comes from maintaining that natural communication with the students behind the desks while not forgetting the ones in the little boxes on the screen.
“Hello everyone, good morning!” Kerr-Berry said to those in the classroom, shifting her gaze midway to her laptop and the camera connecting her to the students in Japan and various other locales. “Good to see your beautiful faces!”
A big-screen monitor behind her shows her PowerPoint slides and allows the in-person students to see the faces and hear the comments of the online students.
“Zooming in people from their lovely bedrooms ...,” Kerr-Berry said.
A few minutes later, a couple of the online students switch to audio only, their faces replaced by a black box and their name.
“You can’t X your camera out,” Kerr-Berry quickly informs them. “So get your clothes on. I’m watching your body language.”
Separados pero juntos
Even if a student is hundreds of miles away, that visual connection is critical, said Spanish professor Alfredo Duplat. When teaching a foreign language to people not yet fluent, the instructor can’t assume that students will speak up if they don’t understand.
“Having the ability to read body language and being able to tell whether the students are following me is very important,” Duplat said.
He has more experience than many instructors in online synchronous learning because he’s been teaching master’s level classes exclusively with that approach for several years. With that experience, he can read the facial expressions and body language of students via their laptop camera as long as the internet connection is solid.
MSU has worked to give instructors a little help with those sorts of issues as well, upgrading cameras and microphones in most classrooms and often assigning a teaching assistant to monitor the online students, letting the professor know if the distance learners have a question or a comment to contribute.
The college’s Spanish for the Professions master’s program is growing and attracts online students from coast-to-coast. Those students are often in the program to boost their Spanish writing skills but are fluent speakers, so it was a good opportunity to work out bugs in distance learning when comprehension wasn’t a problem.
With that background, overseeing a couple of second-year Spanish classes for less proficient speakers isn’t difficult even when shifting from roughly 14 face-to-face students to a bunch more tuning in from a distance, he said: “It is very natural.”
And while in-person learning seems to be working relatively well, one of the pandemic precautions is problematic for language classes no matter how well the technology is performing. Cloth masks make it impossible to see mouths, which students naturally focus on when learning how to form a new sound or word.
“It matters a lot,” Duplat said, noting the university just recently got its hands on clear masks to distribute to language classes. “... All of the universities were requesting those at the same time.”
Happy together
Because speaking a new language is intimidating to most students, Duplat’s goal in the first three or four weeks of the semester is to make them comfortable enough to not worry about flubbing up vocabulary or the conjugation now and then.
“Americans hate to make mistakes,” the native of Columbia said. “When you’re in a Spanish class, that will happen eventually.”
Duplat’s words of comfort, after pointing out a mistake, are effective even through Zoom: “The rest of your sentence is beautiful, so you should be proud of the rest of your sentence.”
Although Duplat is perfectly at ease with online teaching, he knows from personal experience that students desperately wanted to have at least some of their classes delivered in the traditional way.
“My daughter is a first-year student at MSU,” he said, recalling his warnings to her over the summer that a worsening pandemic could close the campus again before it ever reopened. “For a first-year student like my daughter and her friends, that was a tragedy.”
It’s a fate that, so far, has been avoided.
A healthy distance
Just over a third of classes being offered this semester are being taught in person, albeit with students sometimes taking turns because of pandemic-induced reductions in classroom capacity. Another 36% of courses are being taught online with some in-person components. And 30% are strictly online.
Art professor Brian Frink is teaching three classes this summer while staying physically distant from his students.
“I’m going to be 64, coming up, and I really felt for my own safety,” Frink said of his decision to avoid any in-person teaching this semester.
The university agreed Frink could teach his painting courses entirely online.
In each of the three courses, it’s “asynchronous” — meaning the lessons are recorded in advance and posted for students to watch on their own schedule. Communication between students and Frink and between students themselves is also done electronically.
When Frink was chairman of the art department, he tried to persuade professors to try an online studio course that anyone in any part of Minnesota could join. It never happened, and now Frink is doing it three times in one semester.
“I’m learning how to do this, just as they are,” he said.
With a sprawling historic house south of Mankato, Frink had plenty of room to rig up teaching space with special lighting to allow students to see painting techniques and colors with a clarity that simply wouldn’t exist in a standard Zoom class. An online forum, open to all students, is the equivalent of a comment board in an art studio. A private online space is where students turn in their assignments and get feedback from the professor.
“And it’s working,” he said. “They’re turning stuff in and they’re contacting me and they’re asking questions. So that’s gratifying.”
Future glimpse?
Duplat, based on the success of the online synchronous master’s program, thinks it makes sense to continue offering students more online courses even after the pandemic wanes. That model gives MSU the opportunity to offer classes even to students who can’t attend traditional daytime in-person classes because of career responsibilities or because they live too far from Mankato.
“So flex-synch is not a problem, flex-synch looks like the future for us,” he said. “At least that’s my perspective.”
Kerr-Berry, though, thinks an in-person physical presence is utterly essential for the arts — dance, music, theater, visual arts, film studies and more.
For her yoga class, Kerr-Berry takes it outside to allow the social distancing necessary for students to be there together. She plans to continue that for as long as Minnesota’s weather will allow.
“I’m hanging on to my live students,” she said. “I thrive on that and the connection you can make. It’s hard to make that connection online.”
Frink has mixed feelings. His online classes have given students from northern Minnesota a chance to enroll, and it’s a great recruitment tool for his department and the university. So he wouldn’t mind seeing that opportunity continue.
But art professors need to see their students, read their voices and their posture, to provide real mentoring and to promote deeper understanding. And his students need — whenever the opportunity becomes available again — to return to a busy studio, working side by side on their individual works of art.
“They’re working together, stealing from each other, probably falling in love, maybe hating each other,” Frink said of the studio experience. “All that is missing.”
