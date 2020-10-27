MANKATO — Like a lot of things in 2020, watching election returns on Nov. 3 is going to be different than other years, according to Minnesota State University political science professors.
Namely, people should brace themselves for the possibility of not knowing whether Trump or Biden was victorious no matter how late they stay glued to the TV.
"It's a good idea to prepare yourself emotionally ...," said Prof. Kevin Parsneau Tuesday night. "Be ready for a worst-case scenario."
That worst-case scenario involves a contest that's relatively close between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. And it's a scenario where the outcome hinges on states where a lot of absentee ballots are yet to be counted late on Nov. 3 and into Nov. 4.
"It's not going to be the same as other election nights unless it's a complete blowout," said Parsneau, who has taught political science at MSU for 14 years.
Much of the reason for that ties into the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted many more voters to cast absentee ballots rather than mix with the masses at polling places. There's been about 80 million requests for absentee ballots in 2020 — a number that exceeds the total votes that either Trump or Hillary Clinton received in 2016.
In some states, like Minnesota, elections officials can begin feeding those mail-in ballots into counting machines several days in advance of the election. So in those places, there won't be huge piles of ballots still to be counted even as workers are dealing with in-person ballots cast on Election Day.
In other states, including potentially critical battlegrounds such as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and Michigan, election workers aren't allowed to begin counting mail-in ballots until Nov. 3 under their state election laws, Parsneau said.
Additionally, some states, like Minnesota, have rules in place to allow mail-in votes to be counted for several days after Nov. 3 as long they were postmarked by Nov. 3. (Other states, including Florida, require a ballot to be delivered to elections offices by Nov. 3 for it to be counted — late arrivals will be tossed out, even if the voter dropped them in the mail well in advance of Election Day.)
Finally, media outlets may not be able to rely on exit polls — one of the key tools they've used in the past to project winners, Parsneau said. That's because messaging from Trump to his supporters — that the pandemic should not make them nervous about going about their lives and that mail-in balloting is risky — means that the people voting on Election Day at traditional polling places are more likely to be Republicans.
"Exit polling on Election Day will only tell us about some of those voters," Parsneau said, noting that the more-Democratic absentee voting bloc won't be sampled by exit polls.
Which means that the vote totals being reported in some states on election night, along with the exit poll results, might reflect more of those Election Day voters who tend to be Republican. And the mail-in votes being counted later in the night and the early-morning hours of Wednesday — plus the late-arriving ballots that will be counted in a handful of states for several days — will likely tend to be Democratic.
So there may be a "red mirage" in the earliest results, with tallies favoring Trump and other Republican candidates, followed by a "blue shift" as election workers get the mail-in ballots more fully counted, he said.
One other likelihood is court challenges over some of the absentee ballots, although Parsneau said the legal wrangling may not involve enough disputed ballots to change the outcome in a particular state. Or the pending judicial decisions may be in states with too few electoral college votes to change the winner of the presidential contest.
"And that's a taste of the craziness of the 2020 election," he said.
The tutorial was just a part of a wide-ranging Zoom presentation on the election offered by Parsneau and Fred Slocum, director of MSU's political science program. The event was sponsored by the MSU library, the College Democrats and College Republicans, the League of Women Voters and civic engagement groups at the university.
