MANKATO — When David Hood became provost of Minnesota State University in July, he made it a priority to not only hear from the faculty, but the students as well.
“Students are the main reason we’re here,” he said. “It’s important for all leaders, specifically academic leaders, to keep a pulse on how students are experiencing the institution and the challenges and opportunities that we have to streamline their experiences, both academically and socially.”
To do so, he teamed up with Student Government President Emma Zellmer. Together, they came up with a way for Hood to regularly engage with students.
Zellmer advised Hood to host casual monthly meetings with students on campus. All students would be welcome to attend and openly chat with Hood about their experiences and concerns.
“I told him that, with students, he should probably offer food and drinks,” she said. “So we landed on coffee and donuts.”
Hood was pleased with the idea, and “Coffee with the Provost” was born.
The first meeting was held in September in a common lounge space at the Centennial Student Union. Around 15-20 students have been at each consecutive monthly meeting, ready to share insights with Hood.
The topics of discussion range from access to academic support services, access to wifi, inconsistencies around advising in different majors, to how the students are liking their coursework and how they’re adjusting to the new normal post-peak pandemic.
Hood said he enjoys hearing about it all from the students themselves, something typically uncommon for someone in his position.
“The president and vice president of student affairs engage with students a lot, but provost’s are known to engage more with faculty and donor partners,” he said. “But I just believe that students are at the core and at the center of what we do. I think they've greatly appreciated the opportunity to sit down with the academic leader of the institution to talk about why they’re here.”
Hood has even received an email from a student he’s met at one of the meetings who wishes to meet with him one on one to chat even more.
Zellmer said she’s heard great things about the meetings from other students, too.
“They’re really excited that an administrator wants to hear from them,” she said. “Students are the ones keeping the lights on here, making sure everyone here has a job. So it’s really impactful to meet with them.”
