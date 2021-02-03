MANKATO — The second-in-command at Minnesota State University will move to an administrative post at a Kentucky university in July, meaning new faces in both of the top two spots at MSU beginning this summer.
Matt Cecil, the interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, has been named provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Northern Kentucky University, located in Highland Heights, MSU announced Wednesday.
Longtime MSU President Richard Davenport is retiring effective June 30.
Cecil took over as interim provost a year ago after Marilyn Wells left the position to become chancellor at Penn State Brandywine. Serving as dean of MSU’s College of Arts and Humanities since 2016, Cecil was appointed to his current position in January 2020 — just before the arrival of the novel coronavirus in Minnesota.
Davenport said Cecil’s performance has been "outstanding" during the pandemic.
“Provost Cecil has provided steady, engaged and visionary leadership during this crisis,” Davenport said in a written statement.
“He has worked with administrators, faculty, staff and students to adapt our physical campus, our policies and procedures, and our approach to academic planning to match the moment."
A search is underway for Davenport's replacement. When his successor is selected, Davenport pledged to assist the incoming president with the appointment of a new interim provost and senior vice president of academic affairs.
