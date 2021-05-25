MANKATO — Matt Cecil has a wealth of knowledge about the FBI and how J. Edgar Hoover created a heroic narrative of the agency during his time as director through secrecy and manipulation of journalists.
Cecil is now serving as interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Minnesota State University. But before moving into university administration, Cecil studied and worked in journalism, and much of his research focused on the history of public relations within the FBI.
Cecil was interviewed on a Journalism History podcast that aired Monday to discuss how Hoover put public relations at the center of the agency. He talked with host Ken Ward about how Hoover helped craft a specific image of the FBI and attacked journalists who tried to pull back the curtain on the agency.
Hoover served as the first director of the FBI and played an instrumental role in its creation. He served as director for 37 years.
Cecil studied Hoover and his creation of the public relations department within the FBI. The department, the Crime Records Division, built a curated image of the FBI as an institution rooted in science. The department worked closely with journalists to spread information that promoted this image.
For journalists who tried to dive into these stories, the department tried to undermine them.
Cecil said in the podcast that the FBI had a “remarkably comprehensive disinformation campaign against journalists on the left.”
There were efforts to rollback some of Hoover’s carefully curated images of the FBI in the 1970s, but Cecil said the story is a cautionary tale and about the power and secrecy of governments.
Cecil is the author of several books on public relations within the FBI, "Hoover’s FBI and the Fourth Estate: The Campaign to Control the Press" and the "Bureau’s Image and Branding Hoover’s FBI: How the Boss’s PR Men Sold the Bureau to America."
Cecil is stepping down as interim provost at MSU on June 30 to take the provost job at Northern Kentucky University.
