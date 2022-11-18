MANKATO — Minnesota State University ranks ninth nationally in international student population among master’s institutions, according to the annual Open Doors Report released by the Institute of International Education.
That ranking is a move three spots up from its previous top ranking of 12th in 2018, 2020 and 2021.
The rankings, out this week, reflect data from the 2021-22 academic year. MSU is listed as having 1,751 international students during the fall semester of 2021, the most ever by the university in the report.
MSU President Edward Inch said they're proud of reaching the high ranking.
"An important part of our growth in international students is community support, as shown by the great attendance at the annual Mankato Area International Festival on campus this past Sunday," he stated in a news release. "... The festival is an important part of Minnesota State Mankato's commitment to promoting global solutions and fostering global citizenship, and community support will help our international student enrollment continue to grow."
MSU had international students from 96 different nations — with most hailing from Ethiopia, Nepal and the Republic of Korea — enrolled in the fall of 2021.
Since being ranked 38th in 2012, MSU has moved up steadily in the Open Doors Report rankings. MSU ranked 34th in 2013 and made its way up to 12th in 2018. MSU dropped to 14th in 2019 but climbed back up to 12th in 2020 and 2021.
In MSU's Open Doors Report for the fall semester of 2012, the international student population was at 770. During the peak of the pandemic in 2020, the population grew to 1,554.
“Our success is the result of these dedicated individuals and teams working hard to provide an enriched learning opportunity for our international students,” said David Jones, vice president of student affairs and enrollment management at MSU. “We appreciate everyone’s efforts to welcome our international students to the Greater Mankato area.”
The university’s international student population and their families have made a positive economic impact, contributing $41.5 million that supported 191 jobs in the local economy, according to a 2021 NAFSA report.
Beyond MSU, international students studying at U.S. colleges and universities contribute $33.8 billion and support 335,423 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to NAFSA.
“Even more importantly, they teach our local students and community members about the wider world without our students having to even go outside of Minnesota,” said Anne Dahlman, interim associate provost and dean of global education at MSU. “Our international students enrich our community in many, many ways.”
Dahlman added that while she's excited to have a growing number of international students on campus, she's even more excited about the reason international students choose to attend the university in the first place.
“They choose to come to Minnesota and Mankato because we appreciate diversity,” she said. “We appreciate different kinds of people and cultures. I think that's even more important than the numbers.”
