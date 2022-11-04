MANKATO — Five Minnesota State University faculty members were recently awarded a six-year $1.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation.
The grant will fund student scholarships for MSU’s Research Immersive Scholastic Experience in Biology program.
Scholarships to the RISEbio program have been offered at MSU since 2018 with about $1 million in funding from the National Science Foundation.
The grant will fund scholarships to 24 full- or part-time students pursuing a bachelor’s in biology and biochemistry over the next six years.
Just under $1 million of the grant awarded will be allocated for scholarships. First-year students are eligible to receive up to four years of scholarship support.
According to a press release, an abstract from the project states it "will contribute to the national need for well-educated scientists, mathematicians, engineers and technicians by supporting the retention and graduation of high-achieving, low-income students with demonstrated financial need" at MSU.
The project is to provide students with research training through a mentored first-year research experience, along with extracurricular activities, scientific development and social activities.
Through the project, students get the chance to develop professional and technical skills that will aid in their marketability for STEM employment and graduate school, the release said.
The project is led by MSU faculty members Rachel Cohen, Allison Land, Brittany Smith, David Sharlin and Brian Martensen.
Those interested may contact Rachel Cohen at rachel.cohen@mnsu.edu or calling 507-389-1256 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.