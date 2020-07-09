MANKATO — In the midst of a worldwide debate about police tactics and misconduct in the wake of the George Floyd killing, Minnesota's largest four-year law enforcement program is undertaking a complete review of its curriculum.
As part of that review, Minnesota State University will be seeking the opinions of Minnesotans in four "town hall"-style meetings in the next two weeks.
"We're curriculum experts, but many times we miss things," said Pat Nelson, a law enforcement instructor at MSU and chair of the Department of Government. "It's nice to have different eyes looking at it, so that's what we're opening this up for."
The online forums, which begin on Tuesday, will be hosted by Nelson and three other MSU officials, including Henry Morris, the vice president of MSU's Division of Diversity and Inclusion.
Nelson expects attendance at the meetings to largely come from the Mankato area and the Twin Cities, but any Minnesotan is welcome.
"It's open to anybody in Minnesota," she said. "We have graduates all over the state."
MSU produces more graduates with bachelor's degrees in law enforcement than any other college in Minnesota. The review will also include the curriculum for its corrections officers program.
Participants in the forums will be able to submit questions in advance to the panelists, which will also include College of Social and Behavioral Sciences Dean Matt Loayza and Associate Professor of Corrections Sherrise Truesdale-Moore. Live questions will also be taken during the town hall meetings as time permits.
The panelists won't be answering questions about or making judgments about the specific actions of officers in the Floyd killing and the other incidents that have sparked widespread protests, calls to defund police departments and discussions of law enforcement reform.
Nelson said they want to hear about community expectations for police, their roles and their responsibilities. She expects to hear calls for training in areas that the department has long addressed, such as de-escalation tactics and the need to intervene when other officers are violating policies.
"They get de-escalation from their very first semester, all the way through the program," she said of MSU students. "... We've been talking about intervening for a long time. Ethics is another big one."
But Nelson is also hopeful that the community can offer valuable ideas and insights.
"This is where we're going to see if there are any gaps, if there are things they wish we were doing that we haven't thought of," she said.
A review of the school's curriculum won't solve the issues facing the criminal justice system. Reform needs to happen in all levels of government, according to Nelson.
"It is complex. It's not something we're just going to be able to change in our curriculum. Any kind of a change is going to have to be systematic. ... But we're at least starting to understand what we can do."
The town hall sessions on Zoom are as follows, along with links for registering for each of the meetings:
July 14, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
https://minnstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JYKpjAAuSgG2gcmEnaybEg
July 16, 5:30-7 p.m.
https://minnstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MktYD22vQIaIpsK2zj6JpA
July 20, 5:30-7 p.m.
https://minnstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TePWIKhGR6Km9AdzZmDMyg
July 22, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
https://minnstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZWwxQUwsSp2IJauC78kidg
People wishing to submit questions to the panelists in advance can email them to events@mnsu.edu.Other questions about the listening sessions may be directed to Nelson at pat.nelson@mnsu.edu.
