MANKATO — Minnesota State University and Riverland Community College announced a collaboration between their nursing programs.
Nursing students in the associate of science program at Riverland will be able to participate in the online registered nurse program at MSU.
The students "will be provided with guidance and support from both institutions to ensure a seamless transfer path directly after graduating with an associate of science in nursing degree from Riverland to the 100% online RN baccalaureate completion program at (MSU)," according to a press release.
Riverland has campuses in Albert Lea, Austin and Owatonna.
"This partnership will help meet the critical need for baccalaureate degree-educated nurses in the region," MSU President Edward said in a statement.
As part of the plan, students will work directly with advising teams at both institutions to ensure that necessary prerequisite coursework is completed at Riverland and that all admissions criteria for MSU are met.
"We are always proud of the partnerships we create with Minnesota State University, Mankato," Adenuga Atewologun, president of Riverland Community College, said in a statement. "This partnership will allow our nursing graduates to advance their learning to an online baccalaureate completion degree that will enhance the level of nursing offered in our region's health care facilities."
