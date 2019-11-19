MANKATO — The director of Minnesota State University's Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship is giving away $500 of her own money to encourage young entrepreneurs.
The center is celebrating Global Entrepreneurship Week with a series of events, including a new competition for which Director Yvonne Cariveau is offering the prize.
After getting some ideas for funding their business venture on Thursday, entrepreneurs can pitch their business idea for a chance at winning the $500.
At 4 p.m. Cariveau and other area experts are leading an interactive “show me the money workshop.”
Attendees can apply for the “pitch competition” that follows the workshop. Ten attendees will be invited to make a five-minute pitch for their business idea. A panel of local business executives will pick the winner.
“I just wanted to try something new to get people excited,” Cariveau said.
It's one of several free events the center, located in the Hubbard Building on North Riverfront Drive, is hosting this week for both MSU students and the community at large.
“Global Entrepreneurship Week is a great example of what the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship was created to do: bring entrepreneurs together and connect university and community together to support innovation and entrepreneurship,” Cariveau said.
Prior events included a start-up basics workshop from the Small Business Development Center, a webcast and local panel discussion about U.S. and China business relations, and two local entrepreneurs talking about how they persevered though hardships.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday a showing of "The Biggest Little Farm," a documentary about a California couple who started a sustainable farm, will be followed by a panel discussion with local sustainable farmers.
At 10 a.m. Friday the Better Business Bureau is holding an interactive workshop on improving customer service.
For more information and to RSVP for the events go to facebook.com/pg/ciemankato/events.
