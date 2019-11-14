MANKATO — Minnesota State University, South Central College and two businesses have received state grants for the training of workers.
MSU and Pro-Fabrication, of Madison Lake, received $127,042. MSU will work with Pro-Fab to develop training for all 66 employees. In addition to classroom training, participants will use the tools they learn on projects in their work areas, along with one-on-one coaching.
South Central College and Sage Electrochromics, of Faribault, received $391,256.
Sage Electrochromics will partner with SCC to develop training customized to both the glass industry and the company’s technology. Three hundred employees will receive training over a two-year period.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded workforce development grants totaling nearly $3 million under the Minnesota Jobs Skills Partnership.
Businesses and educational institutions work together to apply for the grants.
Since 2011, the program has awarded $67.6 million to train more than 79,000 workers and has leveraged $140 million in private funding.
