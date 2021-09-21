MANKATO — About 90% of workers at Minnesota State University and South Central College are vaccinated against COVID-19.
As state employees, staff who work in person at the institutions had until Sept. 8 to be fully vaccinated, or test negative each week afterward.
Most opted for the vaccine, contributing to a bump up in vaccination numbers for the region in August and so far in September.
South-central Minnesota counties had more doses administered in August and September than July, which had a significant drop in vaccinations. Updated August vaccination figures from the state show it had 82% more doses administered than July, while September has 1.5% more doses administered through its first 19 days than July did in its entirety.
While already a stronger vaccination month than July, September isn’t quite keeping up with August, according to Minnesota Department of Health data. September is about 55.7% of the way toward August’s total with about 63% of the month gone — state vaccine data is updated through Sept. 19.
MSU shared its 90% vaccination rate among about 2,200 records in its system in a campuswide email sent Friday. The rate includes about 85% of student workers, graduate assistants and teaching assistants being vaccinated.
The university had five employees and nine students with active COVID-19 cases as of Sept. 15. Its weekly total hasn’t reached double digits since the fall semester began.
It’s been a pretty smooth start to the semester, said Brian Martensen, MSU’s interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.
“I think it’s a great sign,” he said of the 90% staff vaccination rate. “It’s a sign that our campus community is looking at how to keep each other safe.”
Gustavus Adolphus College, which required students to be vaccinated for the 2021-2022 academic year, has had seven total positive cases among students all semester. It only had one active case as of Monday.
MSU students who live on campus or participate in university athletics or certain other group activities have until Oct. 4 to be vaccinated. Like staff, they could opt for weekly testing instead.
South Central College in North Mankato reached about 90% of employees being vaccinated as of Monday, according to Shelly Megaw, director of marketing and communications. The percentage includes about 89% of student workers with vaccinations.
Although many staff at the public university and public college chose to get vaccinated before being required to do so, the high percentages suggest vaccine-or-test requirements lead to high rates. Vaccinations aren’t required statewide, and Minnesota’s fully vaccinated rate among eligible residents is a much lower 68.1%.
The state workers at MSU and SCC submitted proof of vaccination or indicated they’d seek regular testing before the deadline. The MSU students who live on campus or participate in certain group activities will do the same by Oct. 4.
Campus vaccination clinics at MSU are scheduled Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon for Moderna and 10 a.m. to noon for Pfizer at student health services. More clinics are scheduled for Sept. 30, Oct. 15, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3.
Students who get vaccinated at the first two clinics wouldn’t be fully vaccinated before the Oct. 4 deadline due to the two doses needing to be separated by three to four weeks. They’d need to seek weekly testing after the deadline until they get their second doses, Martensen said.
