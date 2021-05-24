NORTH MANKATO — Between working as a licensed practical nurse and raising her four children, Florence Msuya needed to take a step-by-step educational path in order to advance in her field.
She recently completed one step toward becoming a registered nurse by earning her associate’s degree from South Central College. Next, she’ll pursue her baccalaureate degree in nursing online at Minnesota State University.
More nursing students are likely to follow the smooth path she’s taking from SCC to MSU after leaders from the two local institutions announced a new partnership Monday.
Known as the Maverick Advance Plan, or MAP, the transfer partnership gives students access to advising teams that can ensure they’re on the right track to go directly from SCC to MSU’s nursing programs. The institutions have been laying the groundwork for the formalized collaboration since about a year ago, with Msuya being one of the first students to benefit from it.
“That step-by-step educational process is a good way to reach where we desire and where we’d like to be in the health-care industry,” Msuya said. “ … I’m so delighted for this wonderful opportunity.”
Like Msuya, who works as a nursing station technician at the University of Minnesota’s Fairview hospital, students who graduate from SCC’s program can begin working in the field as registered nurses once they pass their state licensure exams. While doing so, they can go on to attend MSU’s online program for further education, as many advanced career opportunities in nursing require a bachelor’s degree.
In announcing the partnership Monday at the college in North Mankato, SCC President Annette Parker said the collaboration will make a big difference for students by making their transfer process smooth. She noted SCC and MSU are both proud members of the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities — former state senator Kathy Sheran represented the system’s board of trustees at the event.
So far, 16 SCC graduates have already been admitted to MSU’s fall program, said Matt Cecil, MSU’s interim provost and senior vice president of academic affairs. The number is up from the eight SCC grads who transferred into MSU’s program in the spring semester.
Along with making the transfer process easier, SCC Director of Nursing Angela Christian said affordability is another key aspect of the partnership. Students can take general education courses at SCC and put the credits toward their eventual degrees at MSU.
“When they truly are done here, they can be ready to just finish their bachelor’s in nursing in a much more affordable and streamlined way,” Christian said.
She and Laura Schwarz, MSU’s nursing baccalaureate completion program coordinator, used to be colleagues at MSU. When Schwarz reached out to Christian to congratulate her on her SCC job last year, the two went to work on growing partnerships between the institutions.
Going forward, advisers at SCC and MSU will guide students in MAP through course planning so they have the credits they'd need to pursue a bachelor's degree. Msuya hopes to begin work as a registered nurse at her hospital and said the online baccalaureate courses she'll take at MSU will be a convenient way to further her nursing education.
As long as students meet certain requirements, they’ll receive guaranteed admission into MSU’s online baccalaureate completion program for registered nursing. Requirements include attaining the 64-credit associate’s degree in nursing at SCC prior to admission at MSU, being licensed as a registered nurse before full admission, achieving at least C grades in all SCC nursing courses, and having a cumulative grade-point average between 2.8 and 4.0.
Students will be encouraged to apply at MSU by their second semester at SCC so advisers from both institutions can make sure they’re in the correct courses to make the smooth transfer. They’ll also be eligible for transfer student scholarships at MSU once they’re in the MAP program.
