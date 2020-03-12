MANKATO — Classes have been canceled next week at MSU and SCC and other Minnesota state colleges and universities currently on spring break. Faculty and staff will be using that extra week to prepare online classes or other alternative forms of teaching to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
“We are continuously reviewing a range of strategies to limit the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on our campuses and the communities in which we live and serve,” Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of the system of state colleges and universities, said in a statement.
“I am committed to taking all steps necessary to protect the health and safety of our students, our faculty, and our staff. I am also tremendously grateful to all of the faculty and staff for the sacrifices they have had to make, as well as for their hard work addressing this challenging and dynamic situation. Our goal is to accommodate students and help them continue their education despite interruptions caused by COVID-19.”
Most of the campuses in the system, including Minnesota State Univesity and South Central College, are nearing the end of the scheduled spring break with classes originally set to resume Monday. Five colleges are set to start spring break next week, and the break will be extended on those campuses until March 30.
All administrators, faculty and staff will report to work as usual during the extra week of spring break so plans can be developed to teach classes using alternative modes of delivery and "adjust campus learning spaces to ensure the safety of our communities," according to an announcement from the public college system.
All campuses, including residence halls, dining facilities, and student support services will remain open and staffed.
The announcement follows the decision by the University of Minnesota on Wednesday to extend its spring break and switch to online classes for the near future on the five U of M campuses. Hundreds of colleges and universities nationwide have now made similar decisions in reaction to the pandemic.
The Minnesota state college and university system also has canceled all gatherings and events totaling more than 100 attendees until May 1 and suspended all out-of-state college-related travel for faculty and staff, effective Monday, March 16.
International travel, including study abroad programs and any other activities involving faculty, staff, and students, had previously been suspended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.