MANKATO — Students are returning to Minnesota's public college and university campuses in the fall. But classes will look a lot different.
Minnesota State University is adding video-conferencing technology to most classrooms to allow students to attend class from home or another classroom.
South Central College will offer more online and hybrid course options.
Leaders of both institutions say they are putting social distancing and other new safety measures in place. That includes requiring students and staff to wear masks at most times.
There is still a lot of uncertainty over how many students will attend the local institutions. Enrollment is projected to decline across the state, but MSU President Richard Davenport and SCC President Annette Parker said they expect enrollment to hold relatively steady and maybe even increase.
Tuition won't increase for undergraduates across the state for the first semester. The Minnesota State colleges and universities system's board of trustees approved a tuition freeze Wednesday. Tuition will increase by 3% for spring semester.
Hybrid instruction
Both local institutions plan to offer a mix of online and in-person options this fall.
MSU is introducing a new hybrid initiative it is calling FlexSync. Many classrooms are being outfitted with video-conferencing equipment so the classes happening in person also can be broadcast online. Some students will be in the classroom with the professor while others will attend remotely — from home or another classroom.
Nearly 90% of fall courses will use FlexSync, which Davenport said is designed to offer maximum flexibility for students. The option isn't feasible for about 400 labs and other courses that require hands-on learning.
SCC has doubled the number of online and hybrid classes it offers, according to a data provided by the college.
“They really have four options here at SCC,” Parker said, adding that advisers are available to help students determine the option that best suits them.
Hybrid classes, which the college has offered for more than a decade, blend online instruction with some time on campus.
Online courses have two format options: classes that meet virtually together at prescribed times, or flexible schedule courses in which the work can be completed at any time.
There will be one-third fewer in-person classes this fall at SCC. Some classes will be moved to larger rooms where students can be spread farther apart. Other classes are being capped at smaller enrollments to allow social distancing.
The presidents at MSU and SCC both said their institutions are prepared for the possibility they could have to switch back to an entirely online delivery if there is a resurgence of COVID-19.
At SCC, instructors are concentrating hands-on learning components into the beginning of the semester as much as possible. At MSU, one possible scenario is students would not return to campus after Thanksgiving and would finish out the semester from home, Davenport said.
Campus life
MSU dorms will be open as usual in fall.
Libraries, cafeterias and other common spaces also will be open on both campuses. Students will notice some changes, such as more hand-sanitizing stations and prepacked food items in the cafeteria.
Student activities and events will be decided on a case-by-case basis.
MSU and SCC students will be asked to wear masks while they are indoors, with the exception of in dorm rooms. MSU students also will be required to wear masks outdoors when social distancing is not feasible.
“We are doing everything we can to create a safe campus,” Davenport said.
Enrollment uncertainty
The pandemic is expected to exacerbate the enrollment declines the state colleges and universities system already had been experiencing. Enrollment is projected to fall nearly 8% systemwide for the 2020-2021 school year. System officials are expecting some prospective students will take a year or semester off due to health concerns or a desire to wait for a traditional college experience.
But Davenport and Parker are more optimistic about their enrollments.
Enrollment in summer courses, which are offered only online, were projected to dip but instead rose substantially — by 9% at MSU and 11% at SCC.
Fall enrollment is hard to predict given the uncertainty of the times, the local presidents said.
The latest projection actually puts MSU up by 3%, Davenport said. But the figure could change if many admitted students decide not to come as planned.
A dip had been projected at SCC, but Parker said her college appears to be “closing the gap.” SCC recruiters are this summer targeting those students who are considering a gap year and promoting SCC as a local and less expensive option for continuing their studies.
