MANKATO — A new scholarship program aims to help Minnesota State University students advance racial and health equity in their future fields.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota pledged $500,000 to the program, which MSU President Edward Inch announced Monday.
Along with funding 24 scholarships over a seven-year period, Blue Cross Blue Shield will also contribute $20,000 toward MSU’s Undergraduate Research Center.
The scholarships are about building more career pathways into health care and other impactful fields for Black, Indigenous and people of color, or BIPOC, students, said Bukata Hayes, vice president of racial and health equity at Blue Cross Blue Shield.
“We see it as a way to provide opportunities to BIPOC students in those disciplines to financially support them to complete their degrees,” he said. “Our hope and objective, too, is to provide them with internships and experiences through Blue Cross Blue Shield that help them transition into their field.”
Apart from majors in the university’s college of allied health and nursing, the funding will also be geared toward students in colleges of education, sociological and behavioral sciences, and engineering and technology, said William Broussard, MSU’s associate vice president of university advancement.
“The ideal people will see through an equity lens how they can make society better in the work they do,” he said.
The university and company’s equity goals align, he added, making the scholarships a good way for them to train students to make a difference.
“We’re grateful that Blue Cross Blue Shield decided to take that step with us and partner with us in this way,” he said. “This is something that could be transformational for us.”
Blue Cross Blue Shield has been emphasizing social determinants of health — the factors outside of clinical care that impact a person’s health outcomes — in recent years. It added racial and health equity as a core area of its business in 2020, with the scholarships being a new way to support students interested in advancing equity both in health care and other fields related to social determinants of health.
Students will receive $5,000 per year for four years as part of the programs. The application and evaluation process will take place during the spring semester in 2022, Broussard said, followed by the scholarships kicking in by the fall semester.
