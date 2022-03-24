MANKATO — “Mental Health is Health" is the theme for Minnesota State University's annual health and biomedical sciences summit.
The event is 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Centennial Student Union Ballroom on campus.
Registration is required for the hybrid summit that includes a keynote morning address by best-selling author Johann Hari and lightning-round discussions focused on mental health. Child psychologist Abi Gewirtz, a leading expert on families under stress, also will speak.
Hari's books include “Chasing the Scream: The First and Last Days of the War on Drugs” and “Lost Connections: Uncovering The Real Causes of Depression — and the Unexpected Solutions.” Gewritz is the author of “When the World Feels Like a Scary Place.”
Members of the public may register to participate virtually. The registration fee is $100 and includes the cost of continuing education units. The in-person registration fee is $150 and includes the cost of continuing education units and meals.
Friday, March 25, is the deadline to register. To register, go to: ahn.mnsu.edu/health-and-biomedical-sciences-summit/registration.
Topics for the summit's breakout sessions include:
• Psychedelics: not so “far out” trauma management strategy.
• Craving: What the virtual world is doing to us and what we can do about it.
• Telepsychiatry as a shared service in higher education.
• Mental health pathways to care: honoring cultural values during a pandemic.
• YWCA New American Families Program panel discussion on mental health issues.
