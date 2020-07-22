MANKATO — After listening to public opinion the past two weeks on how Minnesota State University might improve its police-training program, MSU is asking criminal justice professionals to serve on a workgroup to further examine possible changes to the state's largest four-year law enforcement program.
The review of the university's law enforcement, corrections and criminal justice programs follows the increased scrutiny of police practices following the May killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers and numerous other police-involved killings of unarmed suspects — particularly Black men.
MSU announced Wednesday that it is seeking approximately 20 people to serve on the workgroup to review curriculum and other program components of the university's degree programs related to criminal justice.
Candidates should be professionals or community members with at least 10 years of experience working in — or on issues related to — criminal justice fields, according to the announcement. Those interested are asked to email Henry Morris, Minnesota State Mankato’s vice president for diversity and inclusion, at henry.morris@mnsu.edu by July 31.
Morris was one of four faculty and administrators who conducted four town hall-style meetings earlier this month via Zoom with 119 Minnesotans who wished to ask questions and offer suggestions on how police and correction officer training and education might be redesigned.
Those four — Morris; Matt Loayza, dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences; Pat Nelson, a law enforcement professor and chair of the Department of Government; and Sherrise Truesdale-Moore, associate professor of corrections — will also serve on the workgroup with law enforcement professionals and others working in the criminal justice field.
The program review aims “to ensure that our students graduate from our programs as inquisitive, informed and culturally competent professionals that are ready to work and serve diverse communities throughout and beyond Minnesota," according to a statement released by the four.
"Our goal is to identify potential gaps, areas of improvement, and/or innovative curriculum opportunities to improve our programs.”
The workgroup will meet from August to early October before forwarding its recommendations to MSU President Richard Davenport.
The workgroup is expected to include subject matter experts from various academic programs at Minnesota State as well. Morris said the workgroup leadership team is looking to use input from community members and criminal justice professionals to "improve student awareness of structural racism, community engagement and other issues that criminal justice professionals will need to contend with on the job and as members of the community."
