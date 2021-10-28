MANKATO — Understanding how social progression is always followed by social regression helps explain the recent uproar related to critical race theory, Timothy Berry said during an event Thursday in Mankato.
Berry, the university’s interim associate vice president of academic affairs and equity initiatives, spoke during a Mankato Diversity Institute event on campus exploring why “CRT” is such a talking point at school board meetings across the country these days.
The uproar is less about the academic theory itself, he said, and more a backlash to social justice movements inspired by George Floyd’s murder and other killings of unarmed Black Americans in 2020.
“That’s what this aggression is about,” he told attendees. “It’s about wanting to keep the social order the way it is, so these tactics are used to fulfill the political power to do that.”
He brought up voter suppression laws in Georgia and other Republican-led states as examples of more tactics being used in response to 2020’s movements. The laws, along with keeping people outraged about critical race theory, are really about making sure 2022 and 2024 elections maintain a status quo, Berry said.
Anti-CRT parents and groups have been organizing against critical race theory at school board meetings across the country in recent months. Their sustained criticism aimed at K-12 curriculum comes despite the theory, centered on the idea of racism being systemic within U.S. institutions, generally being taught at college and graduate school levels.
School board members have faced death threats in response to perceived support for critical race theory, along with decisions about requiring masks in schools to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Videos of shouting matches and fights at board meetings across the country abound on social media.
Using a military term, Berry likened what’s happening at Mankato and other school board meetings to “barrage jamming,” a technique used to blind radar systems by filling displays with noise. The noise surrounding critical race theory is designed to drown out other issues, he said, especially discussions about racial inequities.
Similar backlash happened after the Civil War, he pointed out. Whites who enslaved Black people got reparations, but the freed slaves themselves didn’t.
Black civil rights gains during Reconstruction gave way to a series of Jim Crow laws by southern Democrats, which disenfranchised Black Americans. Later civil rights movements aimed at undoing Jim Crow laws in the 1950s and 1960s prompted backlash in the form of the southern strategy, a tactic by Republican strategists to rally political support among white southerners by appealing to racism against Black people.
In response to any people who thought the discussion was too partisan, Berry referenced critical race theory originator Derek Bell’s criticism of liberalism and neoliberalism. Bell’s critiques challenged both liberal and conservative positions on race and the law.
“It’s not about Democrat, Republican, independent,” Berry said. “It’s about race, and if our laws are actually designed in order to create these quote, unquote, equal outcomes.”
Trevor Braget, a former educator who’s pursuing a master’s degree in history at MSU, was among about 50 people in attendance at the event — others viewed it over Zoom. It was a good starting point for discussions about critical race theory, he said, and would be particularly helpful for school administrators and board members in Mankato.
By attending events or bringing Berry in for further discussion, they could better understand the issues they’re being confronted with and their increasingly diverse student populations, he said.
“It’s a great discussion starter,” he said.
