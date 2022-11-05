Under building codes, Minnesota State University’s colossal sports bubble is a “seasonal structure” and is supposed to rise each fall and deflate each spring — operating no more than six months of the year.
In its first three years of existence, though, the Maverick All-Sports Dome has been a year-round fixture on the campus’ southeast side. And university officials are hoping to keep it that way.
“We engaged with the city: What would it take to leave it up?” said Paul Corcoran, assistant vice president of facilities management at MSU.
The answer, according to Mankato building and fire inspectors, was the addition of a fire alarm system and a fire suppression system, said Corcoran, who praised city officials for their willingness to look for a solution.
Initially, MSU asked for a pandemic-related exemption to the requirement that the dome be deflated and packed away for six months of the year. Companies that specialize in air-supported domes were less interested in doing the labor-intensive job — which requires 50 to 60 employees working in close proximity — at a time of social distancing.
Even the Minnesota Department of Corrections, which had provided labor for rolling up the massive fabric roofs and cables of sports domes and restoring them six months later, discontinued the work at facilities around the state. With only one company bidding, costs were much higher than anticipated in the spring of 2020 — an estimated $75,000 to take the dome down and put it in storage and $122,000 to put it back up the following fall.
COVID also eliminated revenue MSU was counting on to cover those costs when youth sports groups stopped renting the facility. And the cost to keep the dome inflated for an additional six months was barely $20,000, mainly for electrical power. City officials agreed to the pandemic exemption, providing that the facility went unoccupied and unused half of the year.
While the request to transform the dome into a year-round facility is mainly motivated by cost savings, removing the “seasonal” classification would allow it to be used all 12 months. The dome is extraordinarily busy during its half-year of current availability with time split between MSU intercollegiate teams, student club and intramural sports, and rentals by youth sports organizations and other outside groups such as Bethany Lutheran College athletics.
The $5.5 million dome — 1.5 soccer fields in size and designed for full-field soccer, lacrosse and football — can be divided into smaller fields for multiple simultaneous uses.
“The dome is being used as early as 5 a.m. for Bethany baseball and softball practices, and as late as 11:45 p.m. for MSU Campus Recreation programs,” according to Dan Benson, media relations director at MSU.
The Mavericks’ soccer, football, softball and baseball teams rely on the dome for practices, along with camps and clinics. And while the dome doesn’t have spectator seating, it hosts softball games and soccer matches when the weather is foul. MSU’s students use the dome for recreational and club sports such as soccer, lacrosse, rugby, ultimate frisbee and baseball, Benson said.
A long list of local community organizations have rented the dome, including youth soccer, softball, baseball and lacrosse teams. High school and college teams from Mapleton, St. Peter, New Ulm and St. Paul have used it. People have even rented a portion of the dome for birthday parties.
From Nov. 1 of 2021 to April 30 of this year, the facility tallied more than 1,900 hours of use. All but 300 of those hours were during January through April.
Rick Straka, vice president of finance and administration, said he anticipates those hours of use would grow somewhat with 12 months of availability, with most of the added usage coming in October and May and during rainy late summer weather. Not so much during June, July and early August.
“We don’t have plans to air-condition it,” Straka said.
Still, the dome can be a season-saver for outdoor teams in Minnesota’s climate. Straka pointed to the miserable weather last spring.
“I don’t think our women’s softball team played a (home) game outdoors,” he said.
The primary motivation, though, remains financial. MSU officials, when proposing the addition of the dome to campus, estimated the annual take-down/put-up costs at $50,000.
“Now it looks like the cost will be four to five times that,” Straka said.
Hoping those bills never have to be incurred, Corcoran is working to get customized designs for fire systems completed. If approved by the city, they could be installed as soon as next summer.
“Since it’s all custom, it takes time,” Corcoran said, although he’s optimistic about the progress that’s been made. “We’re very close.”
And Straka said the financing shouldn’t be a problem. The estimate is that the upfront cost of the gear to detect and suppress fire will be offset in five years or less by the savings from not having to hire crews for the inflation and deflation work.
