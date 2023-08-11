MANKATO — A Teamsters union with a Mankato reach is moving ahead with plans to strike.
“Today we filed our notice with the State Bureau of Mediation Services of our intent to strike,” said Brian Aldes, Teamsters Local 320 secretary treasurer and chief negotiator, on Friday. “We represent about 900 administrative and service faculty on Minnesota State Universities’ seven four-year campuses.”
Those include Minnesota State University in Mankato, Bemidji State, Metro State, Moorhead State, St. Cloud State, Southwest Minnesota State and Winona State.
Mediation has been scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in St. Paul. If an impasse is declared, the first day the affected college employees can strike is Aug. 22.
Those 900 employees work in admissions, financial aid, housing, health services, mental health services, student registration, course scheduling, student activities, event planning, teaching, international student services and more, according to the Teamsters. About 200 work at MSU in Mankato.
In July, there was a 97.5 percent vote to authorize a Teamsters 320 strike if Minnesota State failed to address wage inflation, income disparities with other Minnesota State bargaining units, and to commission an equity and salary compression study.
“We have now been engaged in contract negotiations with Minnesota State for five months and have not made serious progress on the wage disparities,” Aldes stated in a press release. “Our goal remains to reach a voluntary settlement that addresses the priorities of faculty, but Minnesota State must meet us half-way.”
Minnesota State seeks to reach a settlement through good-faith negotiations at the bargaining table, said Eric Davis, vice chancellor of human resources for Minnesota State.
“In the meantime, our state universities are developing contingency plans that will provide for continuation of essential services in the event of a strike, and we are confident that our universities will remain open and ready to serve our students with the seamless, quality higher education experience our students deserve,” he said in a statement released to the media.
