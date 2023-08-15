MANKATO — Minnesota State University mechanical engineering student Francesca Goma said she was proud to find out she was appointed to Gov. Tim Walz’s Council on LGBTQIA2S+ Minnesotans.
“They called me and were like, ‘Hey, you’re in. You’ve been appointed by the governor,’” she said. “It means a lot, honestly.”
Goma is one of nine new appointees statewide to the council, which advocates for equality for people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, gender expansive, queer, intersex, asexual or two-spirit.
Walz announced his appointments at the end of July.
Goma, who is a student government leader on campus as a senator representing STEM students, said she first heard about the opportunity when she was searching for student advocacy opportunities.
“I was like, that could actually be a good thing to do and to put your hand in,” she said.
Goma said her primary motivation for wanting to serve on the council is to support her fellow students.
“My experience can be a way for other people to not have to face a hard time,” she said.
Originally from the Republic of Congo and Ivory Coast, Goma said while on the council she especially hopes to be a voice for fellow international students.
“We have a lot of resources. We have great resources. The thing is that ... the word is not getting out there,” she said. “There are a lot of opportunities that are out there that we do not have access to because we don’t have the knowledge.”
Goma will be a junior this year, with classes starting Aug. 21. While in school, she has also been involved in leadership with the university’s Women’s Center.
Women’s Center Director Liz Steinborn-Gourley has worked with Goma through her involvement and said she’s been an excellent leader to have a strong working relationship with, adding that representing people is important to Goma.
“I think she wants to give voice. I think she recognizes her responsibility to be part of something bigger than herself. This is a way to contribute to the community in a really meaningful way. She’s got some incredibly powerful personal experiences and does a really phenomenal job connecting with other students,” Steinborn-Gourley said.
Goma began her term on the council Aug. 2 and will serve through Jan. 4, 2027.
She said she’s excited to get started.
“It really means a lot for me, and it’s just like, how can I say, the trust they put in me is really great.”
