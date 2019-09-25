MANKATO — Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old woman in a Minnesota State University dorm room Tuesday night.
Fire responders were called to an unresponsive woman at Crawford Residence Community at 6:30 p.m. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.
Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel said there was no evidence of foul play.
The body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.