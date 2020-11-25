MANKATO — After achieving resolutions for more mental health supports at Minnesota State University, a group of MSU students is expanding its mission.
The students are forming a nonprofit to promote mental health initiatives at other colleges and universities as well as K-12 schools.
The Mental Health Mankato student organization started two years ago with a mission to educate and reduce stigmas about mental heath.
Now calling their nonprofit CultureChange, the four leaders have themselves experienced a mental health challenge or have a loved one who has struggled.
“I have issues. We all do. We’re trying to make society a little more receptive to the fact that people struggle with things that aren’t visual,” said sophomore Alex Schmit.
“I am a voice for those who feel they don’t have a voice right now,” said senior Jasmin Kotek, who lost a family member to suicide.
This fall the group worked with MSU’s student government to pass a resolution calling on campus administration to implement a series of initiatives.
They are asking the university to offer a mental health first aid course to all faculty, and require students studying nursing, education and law enforcement to take the one-day course about how to recognize and respond to someone having a mental health crisis.
They also want MSU to add a mental health course and survey to its new student orientation.
In addition, they are pressing the university to make counseling services available virtually to all students during the pandemic and over summers and other breaks.
Now while they approach MSU officials about implementing those ideas, they also are looking beyond MSU.
“The hope with CultureChange is to expand our reach to other college campuses, and now we’re really working to get into school districts to work with our youth,” Kotek said.
They are meeting virtually with student government leaders of other Midwestern colleges and universities to suggest similar initiatives on their campuses and give advice.
CultureChange also has launched a K-12 educational program they are calling B414. The name is inspired by the statistic that half of mental illnesses start before age 14.
They are planning interactive lessons about mental health to bring to area schools. They made their first visit, to Faribault Middle School, earlier this month.
“We played some fun games and had craft activities to start provoking thoughts on mental health and inform the kids of resources and ways to get the conversation started,” Kotek said.
Kotek and group co-founder Seth Nilsen are both studying to become teachers and are working with other volunteers to develop a curriculum and bring it to classrooms. They also are starting work on a children’s book to distribute.
The pandemic is encumbering their efforts, with many schools in remote learning or limiting visitors and prospective partners and MSU officials busy dealing with pandemic issues. But the foursome, which also includes senior Alex Schaumann, are still pressing ahead.
Short-term goals include earning the final approval needed for tax-exempt nonprofit status and then fundraising.
Other longer-term goals include lobbying lawmakers for more mental health resources at K-12 and post-secondary schools.
Volunteers are sought to help the initiatives. Follow the group on Facebook or Instagram @CultureChangeCC or email culturechangecc@gmail.com.
