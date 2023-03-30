As a newer Mankato resident having moved here for college, Minnesota State University sophomore Deyton Drost said she's been volunteering with the Connections Shelter as a way to connect with her new community.
"I think it's a really good opportunity for me to be able to use the privilege that I have to be able to give back to the local community," she said.
Now, her volunteer work is going hand in hand with her education.
As part of their service learning project, her and several peers in her "Human Relations in a Multi-cultural Society" class are collecting items and donations for the seasonal emergency shelter's first Kato Sleep Out.
The event, whose participants will camp out in either a car or a tent outside Connections' office at 800 S. Front St., aims to raise awareness and funds for the shelter and homelessness in the Mankato area.
Drost said the sleep out is an opportunity to learn more about how other people are living in the city.
"There's such a huge population of people right under our noses that need help that we don't even really understand or know, so it's really important to understand that, to help your community and do things locally," she said.
Drost and classmates such as junior Mac Schlenker will be participating in the sleep out.
Others have brought in donations to help the project.
So far, the team has collected between 50 to 100 items from their class with more to come, Schlenker said.
"A lot of it is hygiene items and things like that: toilet paper, dental health kits like toothbrush, toothpaste, floss. Then canned goods and shelf-safe foods, but I think there was an emphasis on the hygiene stuff — for example, shampoo and body wash," he said.
Schlenker said homelessness is just as much of an issue in Mankato as it is in other cities.
"It's kind of standing out to me that what I would consider a smaller town like Mankato, it's still a pretty significant issue. If you go through downtown, you'll see people who've, it's pretty safe to assume they're not out there by choice," he said.
The shelter's director of engagement and care, Erica Koser, said that Minnesota's annual point-in-time count of all persons experiencing homelessness in both sheltered and unsheltered situations found 141 such people in Blue Earth County in 2022.
The shelter experienced a budget shortfall this year, meaning it will end its season on April 15 instead of closer to May.
Koser said funds from the sleep out will go towards shelter operations and are important in raising awareness for the issue.
"There's a significant need for awareness in the community around homelessness. It's pretty in our community, so having a visible event raises the awareness," she said.
The sleep out has been postponed until April 14 due to weather; the registration deadline has been extended until April 10 as well.
Koser said the team is hoping to raise $15,000.
Participants can sign up either as individuals or a team with a $25 registration fee.
They are then tasked with fundraising $500. Teams or individuals that successfully meet that target can leave the sleep out early.
During the event, guests will arrive on site at 5 p.m. and will be given a tarp and hand warmers.
Activities throughout the evening will include a panel discussion with shelter staff and their community partners, simulation games around homelessness and chances to network.
People can sign up for the sleep out on Connections' website.
Drost's class is also hosting a GoFundMe to raise money for the event as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.