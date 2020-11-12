MANKATO — Having all online classes this semester means Erica Rettinger can head home early for Thanksgiving, but only after making sure she won’t bring COVID-19 with her.
The Minnesota State University student was one of the hundreds of asymptomatic students and staff who sought free saliva COVID testing on campus Thursday. MSU will again partner with the Minnesota Department of Health for more on-campus testing next week.
For Rettinger, verifying she doesn’t unknowingly have COVID before heading home was about making sure she doesn’t spread it to family members with preexisting conditions.
“I’m actually heading out this weekend because all my classes are online,” she said. “It’d be very much a relief that I’m not bringing anything in.”
MSU anticipated completing as many as 1,200 tests on Thursday alone. Students and staff steadily filed in to self-administer the saliva tests at one of 27 tables set up in Centennial Student Union’s ballroom between noon and 6 p.m.
The university's number of active cases has been relatively low in comparison to the surge of new cases in Blue Earth County and statewide. With young people accounting for the biggest proportion of cases in the county and state, there were suspicions that MSU’s total might be artificially low due to asymptomatic students not seeking testing despite still being able to spread the illness.
The state health department recently approached MSU about concerns regarding asymptomatic cases among the 18-24 age range — MDH then announced every Minnesotan between 18-35 years old should get tested Thursday. The decision was to offer testing on campus in time for when students start heading home for the holiday break.
“The best protection a person has would be to get tested two weeks in a row,” said Matt Cecil, MSU’s interim provost and senior vice president of academic affairs. “We just wanted to make sure there were enough opportunities for students to get these services.”
He pointed out Mankato is lucky to have many options for testing. A free saliva testing site in the former Gander Mountain opened in October and local clinics are still testing patients, but the sites are well off campus.
“We have enormous testing resources in our community,” Cecil said. “The cool thing here is we can provide that service right on campus.”
As far as saliva testing on campuses goes, MSU was at the front of the line within its overarching system of colleges and universities across the state. Gustavus Adolphus College isn’t in the system but has its own saliva mass testing day event for students and staff scheduled noon to 6 p.m. Friday in Lund Center.
The university in Mankato and college in St. Peter are both in counties with skyrocketing case counts and positivity rates. Blue Earth County and Nicollet County had positivity rates above 12% in the week ending Wednesday, and they were far from alone in having concerningly high percentages in south-central Minnesota.
Blue Earth County’s positivity rate, which measures the percent of tests coming back positive, rose from 5.2% to 8% to 13.9% over just the last three weeks, according to health department data. This week’s 13.9% rate is the highest yet recorded in the county during the pandemic.
Nicollet County followed a similar path in recent weeks. Its rate rose from 6.7% to 8.3% to 12.7% — also a record high rate for the county so far — in the last three weeks.
The staggeringly high rates weren’t even the highest among the nine counties in south-central Minnesota. Le Sueur County’s rate more than doubled in the last two weeks, rising from 11.2% to 22.8% with slightly lower testing levels in the latter week.
The 22.8% rate was the 11th highest among all counties in Minnesota this week. Watonwan County’s 4.8% rate and Faribault County’s 6.6% rate, meanwhile, were the third and fourth lowest in the state.
Those low rates didn’t keep south-central Minnesota’s overall positivity rate from setting a new high this week. The nine counties had a combined 12.3% positivity rate, blowing away the previous high mark of 8.6% in early September.
Along with Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties, Brown, Sibley and Martin counties all had rates higher than 10% this week. Brown County was actually just one of two counties with a lower rate than last week, which in this case just meant a drop from about 12% to 10.9%.
Cases are only the beginning of an increasingly grim situation in the region and statewide. Hospitalizations and deaths are already on the rise as well, and the worst of it could be weeks off still given the weekslong lag time between case surges, hospitalizations and fatalities.
In-person gatherings seem to be driving the case surges, according to health officials. They've at times pleaded with young people to take the pandemic seriously by avoiding gatherings, social distancing and wearing masks.
Rettinger and other students seeking testing Thursday said they were encouraged to see so many at MSU turning out to get checked. Kattiana Wille, another student, said she came in because she knows people who recently had COVID symptoms.
Wille wants to wait for her test result before deciding what to do for Thanksgiving. Her parents and one of her sisters already had COVID about a month ago, she said, which almost feels like good timing because they likely still have immunity.
Just in case not, she went in for a test with her roommate.
“If they didn’t have it and I went back home, I know they would’ve wanted me to stay back at college,” she said. “That would’ve made me sad; I would have to be in quarantine, which would mean I couldn‘t see them on Thanksgiving.”
Alec Oas suspects his family’s Thanksgiving plans will be different this year. After completing his saliva test, the MSU student said the holiday will likely be a smaller affair without everyone gathering together like in previous years.
“Some family I won’t be seeing at all, actually a good portion of them,” he said. “It’s definitely altered.”
Alison Key was among the staff members at MSU who sought testing. She works in the student financial services office and said she and her husband plan to stay home for Thanksgiving.
Key said it was nice to see so many students come in for testing.
“I think it’s great that they’re taking time out of their day to do this whether they’re scared that they may have it, have been exposed and don’t know it, or are asymptomatic and don’t know it,” she said.
The second of two scheduled saliva testing days at MSU will also be from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. MSU is looking into scheduling more testing days on campus in the future, Cecil said.
“The big issue is people want to feel comfortable and safe and it’s our job to keep people as safe as possible, so we’re exploring all those options,” he said.
