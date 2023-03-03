Every parent who’s brought young kids with them to a laundromat knows keeping them entertained through the wash and dry cycles can be a challenge.
Now, some students from Minnesota State University and the United Way are installing small bookshelves in some local laundromats to help keep young ones entertained, while also doing something good for them.
“One of the most important things for little ones is reading and comprehension,” said Barb Kaus, CEO of the Greater Mankato United Way.
“There are always little ones waiting with their parents and this gives them something to do other than doing something on their screens.”
She and others were at The Washboard laundry on Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato Thursday showing off one of three of the bookshelves that have so far been installed, with the other two at Stadium Laundry on Stadium Road and at Laundry Max on Hoffman Road.
MSU’s community engagement office and Sigma Nu Fraternity approached United Way a year ago with the idea.
Crystal Watts, a grad assistant in the engagement office, said they’re always looking for ways students can get involved in the community. She said there are similar bookshelf projects around the country, including one in southwest Minnesota where about 40 bookshelves have been installed.
She expects other student groups will want to expand the program in the future. “It can be any public space where children and parents come.”
Students from Sigma Nu will make sure the shelves stay stocked and will switch out books every month.
The local shelves are being called Stomper’s Bookcases, named after the MSU mascot, Stomper the Maverick.
The books are donated by Capstone, which gives 30,000 books each year to the United Way to distribute to children. “So this is an extension of that,” Kaus said.
Lloyd Lumber of North Mankato, a frequent volunteer for United Way, donated the material and built the shelves.
Aaron and Jessica Tish just bought The Washboard a month ago and are excited about the shelves.
“I think it’s a fantastic idea,” Aaron said.
