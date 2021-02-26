Anna Sunderman slipped a positive note of encouragement under the door of a dorm room in Preska Residence Community on Thursday.
The student in the room was in isolation. Sunderman is part of a team at Minnesota State University responsible for supporting students who need to isolate or quarantine on campus because they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus or have been exposed to someone with it.
The isolation team, made up of staff and student workers, delivers meals and water to students and collects dirty laundry and brings it back after it’s cleaned. They even meet delivery drivers when a student orders take-out food. All of this is done without any face-to-face interaction with the people in isolation; items are left and picked up outside a student’s door.
“It’s rewarding even if the students don’t know who we are,” Sunderman said.
It’s been quiet lately on the dormitory floors designated for students in isolation and quarantine. On Thursday only one student was isolating on campus.
This is a significant change from the fall — at one point 40 students were in isolation.
When it is busier, students and staff are running around making sure students’ needs are being met.
They wear clear plastic goggles and gloves along with masks to protect themselves as they pick up students’ laundry and garbage. Sunderman will check in with students on the phone to see how they are feeling.
Yousseff Elsaadi, a student on the isolation team, delivered 40 meals in disposable containers to students on his first day of work last fall.
“It was crazy,” he said.
University Dining Services prepares three meals a day for students isolating, and meals can differ per person based on dietary restrictions and preferences.
As of early February, 311 MSU students had been in isolation on campus. Some students may stay for a few days and others may be there for two weeks.
Staff say the number of students in their care can vary quickly; numerous students may need to come in on the same day.
“It can go from zero to 100,” Elsaadi said.
It’s been less busy for the isolation team this semester, which Nicole Faust, assistant director for residential life, said may be because fewer students are living on campus. Faust said some students opted to live at home after finding out their classes were online.
The nearly 100 beds on campus designated for students who need to quarantine or isolate are only available to students living on campus.
After a student leaves isolation, the room is left alone for a day. After that a cleaning team comes in and sanitizes.
Then the isolation team prepares the room with bottled water, hand sanitizer and other materials a student may need. The rooms include a mini fridge and microwave so students can store and make food.
Lately the team has been giving students handmade note cards that include words of encouragement.
“It can be hard being up there for 14 days without in-person contact,” Faust said. ”We just want to let them know we are there if they need anything.”
